Jason McCourty takes hilarious jab at Browns, following Patriots' win

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
Former New England Patriots receiver Jason McCourty didn’t waste a chance to take a dig at his former team, the Cleveland Browns, after their 38-15 loss on Sunday.

In an ugly game filled with turnovers and the same backbreaking mistakes you’d expect from a Browns team, McCourty took to social media to pile on after the loss at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

“The type of brother I have… He FaceTimes me after his win in Cleveland from the locker room so I could see what it’s like to win a game in Cleveland One hell of a guy he is huh…,” McCourty posted.

McCourty played a year in Cleveland in 2017, before being traded to the Patriots and going on to help the team win Super Bowl LIII. It’s important to note the Browns didn’t win a single game the year McCourty was on the roster.

The team finished with an 0-16 record and became arguably the worst team in NFL history. It’s still astonishing that McCourty went from that situation to winning a Super Bowl and celebrating with his brother, Devin McCourty, in a year’s time.

