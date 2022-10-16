Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf ends historic season with second place finish at state
A historic season ended on a grand note for the Emporia High girls’ golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans finished second at state with a two-day score of 675, 25 strokes behind state champion Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Coach Rick Eckert said it was unexpected. Coach Eckert called it a...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golfers qualify for day two of state tournament
The Emporia High girls golf team will play as a team on the final day of the season Tuesday. On Monday, the Spartans shot a 343 as a team on the first day of the Class 5A state tournament held at Hesston. The Spartans were led by Avary Eckert who...
KVOE
Area volleyball sub-state brackets released
Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team swept by Washburn
The Emporia State Volleyball team was swept by #12-ranked Washburn Tuesday night, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday and Central Oklahoma Saturday.
KVOE
Emporia High gymnast Laney Cooper qualifies for state
Emporia High gymnast Laney Cooper will be making a return trip to State. She has qualified as an individual for both the Vault and balance beam. The State Gymnastics meet will be held Saturday at Olathe South.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats St. Mary’s Academy on Senior Night
It was a successful Senior Night for the Emporia High boys’ soccer team. The Spartans honored their 11 seniors with a 9-1 victory over St. Mary’s Academy in their final regular season home match at Emporia High School. Senior Gio Garcilazo led the Spartans with a hat trick.
KVOE
Central Oklahoma outscores Emporia State Soccer 3-1
The Emporia State soccer team was outscored by Central Oklahoma 3-1 Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored first on a goal by Angela Palmer in the 23rd minute. Central Oklahoma scored all 3 goals in the 2nd half. Assistant Coach Kailey Corr said they did not match Central Oklahoma’s intensity in...
KVOE
Emporia State preparing for big slate of Homecoming events
Homecoming activities are coming soon to Emporia State University. Activities begin at 3 pm Sunday with the Amend Family Recital and continue through the end of the Homecoming musical “Curtains” on Oct. 30. In between, there are several highlights, including:. *Late Night at White, 6 pm Oct. 25.
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State is the Only College Football Team Without an Interception This Season
With the college football season crossing the halfway mark, Kansas State has been one of the biggest surprises in the sport thus far. The Wildcats have shown significant upside this season and one of the main reasons for this is their lack of turnovers. With quarterback Adrian Martinez at the...
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Scott Anglemyer is a 1985 graduate of Emporia State University. He was a member of the Emporia State University debate team for four years. Earlier this year, […] The post Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
KVOE
Red Cross Central Plains division has busy October, November ahead for blood drives
Hurricane Ian did a number on the national blood supply a few weeks ago, and the American Red Cross Central Plains Division is responding with a lengthy list of blood drives this month and next. Red Cross Account Manager Susan Faler says Ian wiped out both blood donation events and...
KVOE
Emporia narrowly misses record low temperature
After setting a record low temperature early Tuesday, the Emporia Municipal Airport is reporting a near-miss with a record for Wednesday. Low temperatures bottomed out at 22 degrees, just above the record low of 21 degrees dating back to 1972. Tuesday’s overnight low was 24, breaking the prior record of 29 set in 1999.
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
KVOE
Emporia woman identified as victim of last week’s east Emporia fatal train-pedestrian incident
An Emporia woman has been identified as the individual killed in a train-pedestrian incident last week. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia was struck by the train near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am Wednesday. The incident was ruled accidental. The investigation is...
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
WIBW
WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Second Class Pete Turk was killed in action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His remains were previously unidentified in Hawaii, but now he is back in Kansas. Originally from Scammon Kansas, Seaman Turk now lies in the Kansas Veterans...
KVOE
Emporia, Lyon County home sales up from September 2021
Home sales are up from September 2021 in Emporia. Sunflower Association of Realtors says last month noted 50 home sales, up from 43 in September 2021. September sales were down slightly from the 58 homes closed in August. Homes sold last month closed within seven days on average, slightly longer...
Comments / 0