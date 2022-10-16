ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Area volleyball sub-state brackets released

Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Central Oklahoma outscores Emporia State Soccer 3-1

The Emporia State soccer team was outscored by Central Oklahoma 3-1 Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored first on a goal by Angela Palmer in the 23rd minute. Central Oklahoma scored all 3 goals in the 2nd half. Assistant Coach Kailey Corr said they did not match Central Oklahoma’s intensity in...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State preparing for big slate of Homecoming events

Homecoming activities are coming soon to Emporia State University. Activities begin at 3 pm Sunday with the Amend Family Recital and continue through the end of the Homecoming musical “Curtains” on Oct. 30. In between, there are several highlights, including:. *Late Night at White, 6 pm Oct. 25.
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Scott Anglemyer is a 1985 graduate of Emporia State University. He was a member of the Emporia State University debate team for four years. Earlier this year, […] The post Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia

Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia narrowly misses record low temperature

After setting a record low temperature early Tuesday, the Emporia Municipal Airport is reporting a near-miss with a record for Wednesday. Low temperatures bottomed out at 22 degrees, just above the record low of 21 degrees dating back to 1972. Tuesday’s overnight low was 24, breaking the prior record of 29 set in 1999.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Second Class Pete Turk was killed in action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His remains were previously unidentified in Hawaii, but now he is back in Kansas. Originally from Scammon Kansas, Seaman Turk now lies in the Kansas Veterans...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia, Lyon County home sales up from September 2021

Home sales are up from September 2021 in Emporia. Sunflower Association of Realtors says last month noted 50 home sales, up from 43 in September 2021. September sales were down slightly from the 58 homes closed in August. Homes sold last month closed within seven days on average, slightly longer...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy