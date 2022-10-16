ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
The Independent

Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked

What the papers sayThe Daily Telegraph reports that Aston Villa are eyeing up former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, 50, as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard, 42. The paper says Pochettino will be the first man Villa turns to if Gerrard is sacked, with co-owner Nassef Sawiris expected to lead any process.The same newspaper says Wolves have interviewed former Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as a candidate for their managerial vacancy. The 58-year-old Dutchman was sacked by Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the Ligue 1 season but is...
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association over his behaviour during his team’s Premier League win at home to Manchester City on Sunday.The Reds boss apologised for his reaction in his post-match interview after he was shown a red card and dismissed from the touchline late on in his side’s 1-0 victory.He could face a touchline ban if found guilty but, having been given until Friday to respond, can still be in the technical area for Wednesday’s visit of West Ham.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC

Liverpool v West Ham United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota will miss next month's World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury against Manchester City. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Arthur remain out. West Ham will continue to assess centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson, who are...
BBC

Yardbarker

Ray Parlour defends Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp over Man City behaviour

Former Arsenal footballer and talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, has defended Jurgen Klopp for his actions towards officials against Manchester City on Sunday. The Liverpool boss was raging after a clear foul on Mohamed Salah was not given and was seen shouting in a linesman’s face as he ran up the touchline. The German coach was sent off as a result and was also spotted sticking his middle finger up at the referee whilst receiving his punishment.
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
BBC

'﻿We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
BBC

Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'

West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...
ESPN

BBC

