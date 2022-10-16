Read full article on original website
Related
I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
Harry Kane willing to risk World Cup dream with England to fire Tottenham to Premier League glory this season
HARRY KANE is ready to risk his World Cup dream to keep Tottenham in the title hunt. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is adamant that striker Kane will put club before country in his remaining seven games before flying off to Qatar as England captain. A big test awaits tonight with...
Liverpool ace Van Dijk reveals how he stopped Haaland as Man City star fires blank for only second Prem game of season
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has explained how he dealt with Erling Haaland during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. The Norwegian striker, 22, came into the match having scored a remarkable 20 goals in 13 games since arriving at Manchester City - including 15 in nine Premier League matches.
SkySports
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
Man City rage at Jurgen Klopp for fanning flames as coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and bus attacked at Liverpool
LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has been accused by Manchester City of stirring up bad feeling between the clubs ahead of Sunday’s powderkeg clash. The top brass at the Etihad were deeply unhappy with Klopp’s ‘irresponsible’ words in his press conference on Friday. They felt that his...
Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked
What the papers sayThe Daily Telegraph reports that Aston Villa are eyeing up former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, 50, as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard, 42. The paper says Pochettino will be the first man Villa turns to if Gerrard is sacked, with co-owner Nassef Sawiris expected to lead any process.The same newspaper says Wolves have interviewed former Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as a candidate for their managerial vacancy. The 58-year-old Dutchman was sacked by Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the Ligue 1 season but is...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association over his behaviour during his team’s Premier League win at home to Manchester City on Sunday.The Reds boss apologised for his reaction in his post-match interview after he was shown a red card and dismissed from the touchline late on in his side’s 1-0 victory.He could face a touchline ban if found guilty but, having been given until Friday to respond, can still be in the technical area for Wednesday’s visit of West Ham.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Liverpool v West Ham United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota will miss next month's World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury against Manchester City. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Arthur remain out. West Ham will continue to assess centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson, who are...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank
Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Yardbarker
Ray Parlour defends Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp over Man City behaviour
Former Arsenal footballer and talkSPORT pundit, Ray Parlour, has defended Jurgen Klopp for his actions towards officials against Manchester City on Sunday. The Liverpool boss was raging after a clear foul on Mohamed Salah was not given and was seen shouting in a linesman’s face as he ran up the touchline. The German coach was sent off as a result and was also spotted sticking his middle finger up at the referee whilst receiving his punishment.
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10
Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
BBC
'We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA after being sent off against Man City following furious outburst at linesman
LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA after being sent off for a furious outburst at the linesman in the 1-0 win over Manchester City. The German, 55, was left fuming at assistant Gary Beswick when he didn't flag for a foul on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
Soccer-Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Portugal have been dealt a blow ahead of the World Cup with forward Diogo Jota ruled out of the tournament in Qatar due to a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.
Joe Gomez in line for shock England World Cup call-up after TWO YEARS out of squad as Southgate turns to Liverpool ace
JOE GOMEZ is in the frame for a shock England recall for the World Cup. The Liverpool defender was outstanding in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City. And he is understood to be a serious contender for Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad following injuries to Kyle Walker and Reece James.
BBC
Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'
West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on". The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus set to move...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
Soccer-Coutinho needs 'little bit of luck' to find form, says Gerrard
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover his form, saying the Brazil international needs "a little bit of luck" much like his team.
Comments / 0