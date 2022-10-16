Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pair of ex-roommates face off in Phillies-Padres NLCS
As if there isn’t enough excitement surrounding the National League Championship Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday. The unlikely championship series matchup is made up of two Wild Card teams. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager...
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
NBC San Diego
Padres Threaten in 9th But Lose Game 1 of NLCS to Phillies 2-0
The Padres created some 9th-inning drama, but it wasn't enough to overcome the damage already done by Philadelphia's power bats Tuesday night at Petco Park. The Padres lineup lacked life until all of the sudden, Manny Machado was up with 1 out in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on thanks to a botched double-play ball. He flew out to right, then Josh Bell struck out and Philly held onto its 2-0 lead created by a pair of solo home runs off Yu Darvish.
Norristown Times Herald
LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2
The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
FOX43.com
Phillies ready to take on Padres in NLCS | Here's what you need to know
PHILADELPHIA — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
Zack Wheeler, Phillies blank Padres in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO — Zack Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber homered to
