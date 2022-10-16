The Padres created some 9th-inning drama, but it wasn't enough to overcome the damage already done by Philadelphia's power bats Tuesday night at Petco Park. The Padres lineup lacked life until all of the sudden, Manny Machado was up with 1 out in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on thanks to a botched double-play ball. He flew out to right, then Josh Bell struck out and Philly held onto its 2-0 lead created by a pair of solo home runs off Yu Darvish.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO