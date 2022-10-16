ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Pair of ex-roommates face off in Phillies-Padres NLCS

As if there isn’t enough excitement surrounding the National League Championship Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday. The unlikely championship series matchup is made up of two Wild Card teams. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Padres Threaten in 9th But Lose Game 1 of NLCS to Phillies 2-0

The Padres created some 9th-inning drama, but it wasn't enough to overcome the damage already done by Philadelphia's power bats Tuesday night at Petco Park. The Padres lineup lacked life until all of the sudden, Manny Machado was up with 1 out in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on thanks to a botched double-play ball. He flew out to right, then Josh Bell struck out and Philly held onto its 2-0 lead created by a pair of solo home runs off Yu Darvish.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Norristown Times Herald

LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2

The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy