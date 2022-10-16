ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Search for Missing Statesville Woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
STATESVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
SPENCER, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department arrested an Uber driver for sexually assault of a passenger. On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Police responded to Novant-Matthews Hospital...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy