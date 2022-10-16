Read full article on original website
Meet the North Carolina woman behind the stunning new murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural that artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. […]
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert in Salisbury
Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said.
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Rowan County family plays lottery together, shares $200,000 prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County family who likes to play the lottery together won big on a ticket!. Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt...
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home
Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
Search for Missing Statesville Woman
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
4 charged after gunfire erupts in front of school bus in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was reported to be hurt when gunfire broke out in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, a district spokesperson told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Police have charged four people in connection to the incident. CMS said shots were fired around 6...
More than a dozen involved in fight at a Charlotte HS football homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
CMS: School bus driver says parent threw bleach in their face in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver reported a parent threw bleach in their face, the school district confirmed. The assault was reported on Central Avenue at Landsdale Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. CMS confirmed the incident happened on CMS bus 1701. The bus had...
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department arrested an Uber driver for sexually assault of a passenger. On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Police responded to Novant-Matthews Hospital...
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Charlotte woman takes chance on $5 scratch-off, wins $150,000
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and it paid off with a large prize. Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in south Charlotte. Thompson claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters Friday. She...
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
