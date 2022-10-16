ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve local parks, public spaces with $5 million

By Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQt6U_0ibXAMm300

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve city parks and public spaces with $5 million.

The City of Erie Facebook page reports the survey , which closes Monday, Oct. 17, asks what Erie residents think need improvements for topics like bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian infrastructure, public art, park improvements, street trees, and streetscaping, which would be funded with American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

Complete the online survey or download a paper survey at www.erie.pa.us/parksurvey . Residents must complete the online survey by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. Paper surveys must be returned to City Hall by 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Once the city has time to analyze the responses, a second survey will open after the first of the year.

Comments / 3

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy