Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.The incident began when Larson attempted a three-wide pass - Kevin Harvick in the middle dropped out of the bunch - and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO