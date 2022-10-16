Read full article on original website
Meet the North Carolina woman behind the stunning new murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural that artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. […]
Woman throws bleach on elderly North Carolina bus driver
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert in Salisbury
Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert featuring rapper Asian Doll on Saturday night, officials said.
Five arrested, no injuries after shootout in front of North Carolina school bus: Officials
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Watson and West Boulevard. The bus was taking Quail Hollow Muddle School students home.
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home
Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
wfmynews2.com
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
4 charged after gunfire erupts in front of school bus in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was reported to be hurt when gunfire broke out in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, a district spokesperson told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Police have charged four people in connection to the incident. CMS said shots were fired around 6...
More than a dozen involved in fight at North Carolina high school homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Search for Missing Statesville Woman
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
WBTV
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
CMS: School bus driver says parent threw bleach in their face in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver reported a parent threw bleach in their face, the school district confirmed. The assault was reported on Central Avenue at Landsdale Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. CMS confirmed the incident happened on CMS bus 1701. The bus had...
Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery. According to Winston-Salem police, just after midnight they were called to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the “lower […]
Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
This Charlotte mom's Instagram page for her dogs has gone viral
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tucked away in her garage-turned-photography studio, Megan Futterer is waving around dog treats and snapping photos of her doodles. Futterer's photos, which showcase her two dogs dressed up in a wide variety of costumes, get posted to their Instagram account our_doodle_boone where they quickly garner likes.
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
