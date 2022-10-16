Read full article on original website
Slater: Undeniable 'iciness' in Warriors locker room with Draymond Green
Anthony Slater of The Athletic joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to give his impressions of the Warriors locker room in the two weeks since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.
WATCH: Jabari Smith makes first three-pointer of his career
Jabari Smith drains his first three in his hometown.
Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. He believes he didn’t do enough of that last year. So he spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body to make a run at another championship. The two-time MVP is flattered being thought of as the world’s best basketball player but says that title goes to the last player standing in the NBA. He considers Golden State’s Stephen Curry the best in the world by virtue of the Warriors’ status as reigning champions.
MLS powerhouse LAFC hopes to avoid Dodger Blues in playoffs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC spent most of this year atop the Major League Soccer standings. The star-studded club eventually claimed the Supporters’ Shield as the league’s regular season champions for the second time. And because LAFC plays in MLS, the good feelings from a dominant season and a half-decade of remarkable growth could be seriously dampened by one 90-minute playoff game, starting against its crosstown rivals Thursday night. LAFC opens the MLS postseason eager to avoid the disappointing fate of the nearby Los Angeles Dodgers. They dominated baseball’s regular season before getting knocked out of their first playoff matchup.
The perfect, unbeaten ’72 Dolphins knew how losses felt
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The only 17-0 team in NFL history was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The perfect season. Except that team actually knew what it was like to lose games. The Dolphins lost three games in the preseason. They fell to Detroit and Green Bay in the first two exhibitions. They then lost to Washington in the fifth of their six preseason games. They wound up facing Washington again and winning in the Super Bowl.
As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment undone in just a few days. Philadelphia is vying to become the first third-place team to reach the World Series. Years of expansion have turned the Fall Classic into a monthlong tournament and the season into a prologue. Some players have complained about the expanded postseason format, saying it doesn’t benefit the top teams.
Giants’ Jones, Lawrence playing their best in 4th seasons
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have been linked since being taken in the first round by the New York Giants in the 2019 draft. Not only were they drafted together, they ended up being roommates in training camp and close friends. The two showed flashes in their first three seasons, but there were always questions about whether they would deliver on being first-round picks. They’re delivering this year, much like a lot of the Giants under Brian Daboll. Lawrence has a career-best four sacks and Jones has made key plays in a 5-1 start.
Goosed by success, Padres embrace bird of different feather
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Remember the San Diego Chicken? Well, the long-ago iconic mascot of the Padres has some competition. There’s a new bird in the seaside city. The Rally Goose. The Padres and their fans adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles in the NL Division Series. The bird couldn’t revive the Padres in the NL Championship Series opener. They lost 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies. San Diego fans are embracing their bird of a different feather, donning homemade headgear, painting a mural and waving signs featuring the Rally Goose.
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
The Detroit Red Wings will be without forward Jakub Vrana for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, the NHL and NHLPA announced that Vrana had been placed in the league's player assistance program. There is no timetable for his return to the ice. "Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will...
DeSean Jackson hopes to bring ‘spark’ after joining Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens and the veteran receiver says he still has plenty to offer. Jackson is on the practice squad for now, and coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about the possibility of him being activated for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season after spending 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. Jackson had 20 catches for 454 yards and two TDs last season for Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2016.
Jets’ Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams is off to the best start of his four-year career as a dominant force in the middle of the New York Jets’ defensive line. He showed flashes of this his first three seasons but he, his coaches and teammates believe he’s just scratching the surface of the type of player he can become. It was on display in the Jets’ 27-10 victory at Green Bay on Sunday when he had two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a blocked field goal. It resulted in him being selected the AFC defensive player of the week.
Chiefs see defenses vary from norm in preparing for them
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Perhaps no other team in the NFL sees a greater variety of defenses, and vast departures from an opponent’s norm, than the Kansas City Chiefs. And while part of it has to do with Patrick Mahomes running the plays, and part of it Andy Reid calling them from the sideline, the biggest factor may be the fact that they’ve been working so seamlessly for so long. So defenses have learned they have no choice but to do things out of their own comfort zone, in effect throwing Reid and the Chiefs a curveball in their game prep. And that leads to interesting in-game chess matches.
San Diego Padres strike back in Game 2 to even the NLCS at a game each, scoring eight unanswered runs in the second, fifth, and seventh innings to win 8-5
In a matchup anticipated throughout the day, Padres catcher Austin Nola faced off against the Phillies starter Aaron Nola - his brother. In the bottom of the fifth, Austin hit an RBI single off Aaron to make the score 4-3, bring the Padres closer to tying the Phillies. San Diego...
United Center shows off 'just walk out' technology at some concessions, Fanduel Sportsbook Lounge
'JUST WALK OUT': New technology for some concessions allows guests to grab prepackaged snacks and drink and pay for their items on their own.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
ATLANTA (AP) — Charley Trippi, a member of the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 100. The University of Georgia, where he starred in the 1940s, says Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was one of the game’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career. Trippi finished as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1946 while playing for the Bulldogs.
Bell says Wallace apologized on flight home from Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell shared a flight home from Las Vegas, and Wallace apologized during the trip to his fellow Toyota teammate for the incident that crippled Bell’s championship chances. Bell said Wallace also apologized to the entire Toyota group in the Monday competition meeting. Wallace has been suspended one race by NASCAR for a dangerous act of retaliation that inadvertently collected Bell. He will miss Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for deliberately retaliating against reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas. Wallace hooked Larson in the rear corner of his car to spin him directly into traffic, where Larson drilled Bell and ended Bell’s race.
