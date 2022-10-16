ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

92.7 WOBM

Is Toms River The Best Halloween Town in New Jersey?

So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. Halloween is fun and it's all about great costumes and candy. Yes for some it's also a good scare. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

10 Words That Are Guaranteed to Annoy a New Jerseyan

Don't even think about saying these words in front of us. When you live in New Jersey, you have a lot to deal with. We have unusual road structures, statewide debates on specific words, and a ton of inaccurate stereotypes to fight off. These things can get incredibly tiresome and frustrating.
thedigestonline.com

The Gates of Hell: New Jersey Truth or Tale?

New Jersey is brimming with urban legends. From the Jersey Devil to the Sussex Sea Serpent, supernatural tales are central to the Garden State’s culture. Whether they’re real or not, generations of New Jersey residents have passed down these local stories, adding a layer of eerie uncertainty to the surrounding areas. One such legend, located in Clifton behind the old Black Prince Distillery, is the perfect place to test your courage–the Gates of Hell.
CLIFTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ senator demands that Passaic County prosecutor resign

TRENTON – A state senator is calling for the Passaic County prosecutor to resign, after her failure to investigate corrupt Paterson police officers who were later convicted of federal crimes. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, said the concerns about Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes also include her alleged years-long abuse...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Visit These New Jersey Cemeteries For a Fascinating Walk Through History

Searching old graveyards for New Jersey’s notable dead may seem somewhat macabre. But look closely and you can find intriguing bits of history, magnificent examples of period carving and sculpture, serene landscapes and even poetry. You just have to be alive to the possibilities. Throughout New Jersey, scores of...
BURLINGTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ: Don’t feed the bears as they prepare for winter denning

As black bears actively begin foraging for food to prepare for their winter denning season, the state Department of Environmental Protection is urging residents to strictly adhere to the guidelines for properly eliminating or securing potential food sources. Property owners, hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts can reduce the likelihood...
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
NEW JERSEY STATE
