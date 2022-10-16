Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
Are you surprised? The education system is full of predators! Look at em! Educators are now groomers. Wait until they make it a part of the curriculum in order to pass.
Reply(1)
8
IkweWolf
6d ago
I found out the hard way, 16 in Mn is legal, I was surprised as a parent too. I could have done nothing in my situation, they both said it was consensual, my hands were tied
Reply
3
Allie H
6d ago
put him in jail for the rest of his life. Protect our kids from this filth of the earth.
Reply(6)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Related
Former Eden Prairie teacher charged following alleged relationship with a student
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is facing criminal charges after investigators allege he was involved in a romantic relationship with a female student. Craig Hollenbeck, 51, is charged with one count of child endangerment, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. According...
Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student
An ex-Eden Prairie High School teacher is accused of grooming a former student of his and having inappropriate contact with others. Charges filed this week accuse Craig Hollenbeck, 51, from Minneapolis, of interacting with the student through text messages, social media, Facetime and in-person meetings. The complaint states the investigation...
kvrr.com
Maplewood Man Accused of Beating & Burning 17-Month-Old To Death
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP/KVRR) – A man accused of beating and burning his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The...
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
fox9.com
More students question interactions with accused Eden Prairie teacher
Former Eden Prairie High School teacher Craig Hollenbeck is accused of carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a student. The arrest has other students now questioning their interactions with Hollenbeck.
mprnews.org
Murder charges detail horrifying assault and death of Maplewood toddler
A 26-year-old Maplewood man was charged with second degree murder Thursday after prosecutors say his girlfriend’s daughter was burned, beaten, sexually assaulted and eventually killed. Terrance Valdez Leslie was arrested Tuesday. Police were called to his County Road B apartment by the girl’s mother around 7 p.m. that day....
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
fox9.com
Maplewood man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old child appears in court
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old child made his first appearance in court Friday morning. During Friday's hearing, Terrance Leslie's bail was set at $2 million. The 26-year-old Maplewood man is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating the child to death in his girlfriend's apartment on Tuesday, October 18.
KIMT
Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl in Minnesota
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday. Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash
A man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Cottage Grove early Friday morning. The Cottage Grove Police Department says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of E. Pt. Douglas Road with officers arriving to find a vehicle overturned against a tree engulfed in the flames.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
After outcry, U of M will reconsider allowing students to walk for graduation
MINNEAPOLIS — Just days after some University of Minnesota colleges announced plans to consolidate spring graduation ceremonies - and eliminate individual students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas - student backlash has led college leaders to reconsider. Walking can seem like a rite of passage for any...
fox9.com
1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
Police investigating how teen girl came to be struck, 'significantly injured' on Hwy. 100
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating how a teenage girl came to be significantly injured on Highway 100 on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on northbound Highway 100 near the Interstate-694 split around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the teen had been riding in a...
hot967.fm
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
fox9.com
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door
As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
fox9.com
Fall at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska is decked out for the season, with a pumpkin rainbow tree to boot. FOX 9's Shayne Wells stopped by on Thursday to find out more.
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Comments / 24