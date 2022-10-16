ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 24

default-avatar
Guest
5d ago

Are you surprised? The education system is full of predators! Look at em! Educators are now groomers. Wait until they make it a part of the curriculum in order to pass.

Reply(1)
8
IkweWolf
6d ago

I found out the hard way, 16 in Mn is legal, I was surprised as a parent too. I could have done nothing in my situation, they both said it was consensual, my hands were tied

Reply
3
Allie H
6d ago

put him in jail for the rest of his life. Protect our kids from this filth of the earth.

Reply(6)
8
 

