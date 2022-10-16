Read full article on original website
Related
Philip Morris to sweeten Swedish Match offer, to buy back U.S. IQOS rights for $2.7 billion - WSJ
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc (PM.N) is planning to raise its offer for Swedish Match AB (SWMA.ST), the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Arizona, Texas join multi-state probe into big banks over net-zero pledge
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. state attorneys general including from Arizona and Texas have sent civil investigative demands to the country's six biggest banks, alleging their environmental, social, and governance-related (ESG) practices hurt the American energy industry.
Comments / 0