Pittsburgh, PA

Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Biggest culprit in terrible Buccaneers Week 6 loss to the Steelers

While many in both the media and on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to ignore the biggest issue the team has, it continues to get seemingly worse with each game. That problem which will inevitably continue to lead to losses if the offense can’t score 28+ points every game is the non-existent secondary.
TAMPA, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Late turnover, Dustin Hopkins' 4th field goal give Chargers OT win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he...
DENVER, CO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Patriots bury Browns, Bill Belichick ties George Halas with 324th win

CLEVELAND — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe, starting his second...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tribune-Review

Steven Sims calls his shot in producing big returns during 1st full game in role for Steelers

It took Steven Sims all of one full outing to provide bigger “splash” to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ punt and kickoff return games than they’ve had in years. Sims’ 89-yard return of the second-half kickoff of Sunday’s 20-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the longest by any Steelers player since JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 96-yard touchdown in the 2017 season finale. Later on, Sims’ 24-yard punt return was the Steelers’ longest in more than two years, when Ray-Ray McCloud had a 57-yarder.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing

MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
PITTSBURGH, PA

