Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' demoralizing loss vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to roll over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but instead limped to a 20-18 loss on the road. Despite facing a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled to move the ball all game long, managing just 243 yards through the air.
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Who should start at QB for the Steelers vs the Dolphins?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback problem. May be a good problem to have but this remains to be seen. Pittsburgh was struggling on Sunday to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to a floundering offense. But when quarterback Kenny Pickett went down with a concussion, Mitch Trubisky...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett should start if cleared to play
There's chatter in the media and elsewhere about whether the Steelers have a quarterback controversy between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is having none of it. "If Kenny's cleared to play this week, Kenny's starting," Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast....
Biggest culprit in terrible Buccaneers Week 6 loss to the Steelers
While many in both the media and on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to ignore the biggest issue the team has, it continues to get seemingly worse with each game. That problem which will inevitably continue to lead to losses if the offense can’t score 28+ points every game is the non-existent secondary.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Tom Brady's colorful assessment of his loss in Pittsburgh; Steelers underdogs again in Miami
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have stopped their losing streak, but they are still underdogs to begin Week 7. Tom Brady colorfully assesses his performance against the Steelers—and his even more colorful language during the game. Plus, we check in on some ups and downs for a few former Penguins....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Late turnover, Dustin Hopkins' 4th field goal give Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL Week 6 roundup: Dalvin Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings win over Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16 on Sunday. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead.
Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew sit out of Jaguars' Wednesday practice
Jamal Agnew was an unsurprising absence from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Wednesday practice after the wide receiver and return specialist suffered a knee injury in Week 6. But cornerback Shaquill Griffin missing practice due to a back injury wasn’t expected. Agnew and Griffin were the only two Jaguars players...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette grad Marcus Barnes focused on bringing a championship to William & Mary football
One of the features of William & Mary’s athletic facilities is a wall that pays tribute to the Tribe’s all-time greats. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, naturally, is part of the display. So, too, is fellow NFL coach Sean McDermott (Buffalo). Jeannette grad Marcus Barnes wouldn’t mind being...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Minkah Fitzpatrick heads to adopted home to face former team when Steelers play Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick appreciated south Florida enough that he made it his permanent offseason home — even if he lasted just less than 17 months on the roster of south Florida’s NFL team. But while Fitzpatrick has surely racked up the miles flying back and forth from Pittsburgh to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Steelers should start Mitch Trubisky — if they believe they are contenders
After Mitch Trubisky entered Sunday’s home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter because of Kenny Pickett’s concussion, Trubisky provided the best quarterback play the Pittsburgh Steelers have had all year. Better than Pickett. Better than Trubisky’s prior outings. That’s beyond argument. Numbers don’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Patriots bury Browns, Bill Belichick ties George Halas with 324th win
CLEVELAND — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe, starting his second...
Steven Sims calls his shot in producing big returns during 1st full game in role for Steelers
It took Steven Sims all of one full outing to provide bigger “splash” to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ punt and kickoff return games than they’ve had in years. Sims’ 89-yard return of the second-half kickoff of Sunday’s 20-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the longest by any Steelers player since JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 96-yard touchdown in the 2017 season finale. Later on, Sims’ 24-yard punt return was the Steelers’ longest in more than two years, when Ray-Ray McCloud had a 57-yarder.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing
MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
