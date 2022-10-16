It took Steven Sims all of one full outing to provide bigger “splash” to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ punt and kickoff return games than they’ve had in years. Sims’ 89-yard return of the second-half kickoff of Sunday’s 20-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the longest by any Steelers player since JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 96-yard touchdown in the 2017 season finale. Later on, Sims’ 24-yard punt return was the Steelers’ longest in more than two years, when Ray-Ray McCloud had a 57-yarder.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO