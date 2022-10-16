Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Sometimes change is good
Many call schools indoctrination centers. Today’s curriculum in many areas is permeated with “social justice”, CRT, over-sexualization of minors, LGBTQ and trans-sexual over-promotion. Additionally, most schools nationwide forced kids to mask and take experimental “vaccines”. Those who object to any of the above policies might...
Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's reelection campaign is focused more on his political future and overhauling the Democratic Party's messaging than on his race
OC Democrats Question Whether Irvine Mayor Leaked Controversial Texts from Congresswoman Katie Porter
Local Democrats are questioning Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan over how controversial texts between her and Congresswoman Katie Porter were leaked to national media. The texts in question came after a fight broke out at Porter’s first in-person town hall following the COVID-19 shutdowns last year, when a group of Porter critics began to insult the congresswoman and one of Porter’s supporters was arrested after throwing a punch at the hecklers.
In vast, Republican-majority Senate District 4, two Democrats go head to head
The candidates talked reproductive rights, the Second Amendment, the environment and more.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: As a former educator, school board member I support Edlund
As a retired educator and past board member of the Plumas Unified School District, I felt it important to attend the League of Women Voters (LWV). Candidate Forum held at Portola. It should be noted that the LWV always holds a forum that allows questions from the public and ensures fairness and equal time for each candidate to address issues brought forth from the public.
Panetta vs. Gorman for Congress in District 19, including Northern SLO County
Democrat Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Republican challenger Jeff Gorman have divergent views on the role they should play in Washington D.C. Both men are running to represent parts of Northern San Luis Obispo County in U.S. Congress District 19. The post Panetta vs. Gorman for Congress in District 19, including Northern SLO County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0