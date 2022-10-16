Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Djordje Mihailovic Stars as CF Montreal Knock Orlando Out of MLS Cup Playoffs
The MLS Cup playoffs are in full swing now and it all began at Stade Saputo for CF Montreal and Orlando City. Djordje Mihailovic has had injury issues this year but he made all the difference for the former in this one. Orlando’s defensive weaknesses came back to bite them and so Montreal advance, with the winner of NYCFC and Inter Miami lying in wait.
lastwordonsports.com
LWSC Radio: MLS Cup Playoffs First Round Review, Conference Semifinals Review
PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Rachael, and Jamie get together. We recap all the action from the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. We discuss Austin and Dallas outplaying opponents but having to win in penalties. What went wrong for New York Red Bulls against FC Cincinnati? Are LA Galaxy hot enough to go after LAFC like they did with Nashville? New York City FC looked like 2021 against Inter Miami CF. We look ahead to the Conference Semifinals.
lastwordonsports.com
The Union’s Dániel Gazdag Was Robbed of an MVP Nomination
EDITORIAL – The MLS regular season has come to an end as playoff fever is in full flow. Prior to the post-season, Major League Soccer announced their shortlist for the league’s Most Valuable Player. There are five contenders to claim MVP. Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake, LAFC’s Cristian Arango,...
Brad Stuver’s heroic shootout saves lift Austin FC to MLS Western Conference semifinals
Stuver stuffed Real Salt Lake twice in Sunday's penalty kick shootout to decide who advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after the clubs played to a 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium. Verde won the shootout 3-1, and it could have very easily been 3-0 had it not been for a bit of bad luck.
South Pasadena News
Thursday Night Football: Tigers to Play Pasadena Poly at L.A. Coliseum
There’s a scene in the movie “Hoosiers,” which tells the story of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team preparing to play for the state championship, when actor Gene Hackman, playing the role of coach Norman Dale, has members of his squad measure the distance from the free throw line to the hoop and the height of the basket, before delivering some impactful words.
lastwordonsports.com
Holding The High Line Podcast: The Marcelo Balboa Interview
PODCAST – Hello Colorado Rapids fans. This week on Holding The High Line, Red sits down with Marcelo Balboa to have a long awaited interview. We discuss his playing career, big picture thoughts on the game, getting into media, and reminisce about his time covering the Rapids for Altitude Sports. Just like with Richard Fleming, we don’t know what the future holds for Celo. But we appreciate everything he’s done for the sport in this country and the Rapids.
High-level pro soccer is coming to town, but fans will have to be patient
Milwaukee-area soccer fans eager to see the high-level pro game up close will have to be patient. An agreement is in place for Milwaukee Pro Soccer to join the USL Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States, but not until 2025. ...
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Red Bulls Season Review Part I: Another Story, Same Ending
Editorial – You don’t need to think too hard to wonder how the Red Bulls season ended this time around. For the fourth consecutive year, the club was ousted in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, this time at home. The 2-1 defeat to debutants FC Cincinnati gave everyone a sobering reality. Teams around them, who finished lower than New York in the table, are still dangerous no matter the circumstances. It’s why Pat Noonan’s men were favored going into the matchup, boasting the likes of Brenner, Vasquez, and Acosta. Two of the three scored and are moving on, while the Red Bulls ponder during the offseason.
Scoresheet: Portland Timbers make moves, working on 2023 roster
Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Timbers — The Portland Timbers have declined 2023 contract options for forward/defender Blake Bodily, midfielder George Fochive and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg and, as expected, did not exercise a purchase option on defender Josecarlos Van Rankin. The club announced Monday it has exercised 2023 contract options for defenders Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen and for forward Diego Gutierrez. The club is in contract discussions with forward Nathan Fogaca. As of Oct. 17, the Timbers roster for 2023: Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte. Defenders:...
lastwordonsports.com
Austin RSL Takeaways: RSL’s will, Verde’s poor finishing, Brad Stuver Penalties
AUSTIN – Pablo Mastroeni’s Real Salt Lake might be the most willful team in MLS history. Down a man from the 53rd minute, the plan went well enough to go to penalties. Then Brad Stuver happened. Austin FC in their first every playoff game, survived the angst of being down 2-0 inside 20 minutes. RSL, the dragon slayers of last year’s MLS Cup Playoffs are out.
United Center unveils new fan experience ahead of Bulls, Blackhawks home openers
The United Center announced a number of enhancements, including new menu items for the 2022-23 season
Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers put BJ Domingo in front office
Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 Trail Blazers — Portland has hired BJ Domingo as its director of player personnel. "We are excited to welcome BJ to the front office here in Portland to help bolster our global scouting efforts," said Joe Cronin, general manager. "BJ has evaluated talent at the pro level and collegiate and amateur ranks while developing great relationships across the world." He served as assistant director of USA Men's National Team since 2021, after previously working as a scout for Milwaukee since 2017. He's a 2013...
lastwordonsports.com
Three Takeaways: Atlético Ottawa Won Crucial Road Playoff Game
LANGFORD, BC – The Canadian Premier League champions Pacific FC, hosted Atlético Ottawa at Starlight Stadium. However, the game did not go as planned as Atlético Ottawa won the crucial road playoff game at Starlight Stadium. Atlético Ottawa Won an Important Playoff Road Game at Starlight Stadium...
Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers ink Nassir Little to extension
Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Nassir Little — The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Nassir Little to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Nassir is a talented player who has grown every year and has a very bright future," General Manager Joe Cronin said. "We are very excited that he chose to extend with us, and we look forward to continuing to see him shine on and off the court." Little, 22, posted a career-best 9.8 points and ...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 19 Including Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets.
lastwordonsports.com
Casemiro Reveals His Favourite Manchester United Teammates
Manchester United star Casemiro has revealed his favourite teammates as he settles into life in Manchester. The former Real Madrid player has made his mark at Old Trafford after jumping ship from the Spanish side this summer for a reported £60 million. The five-time Champions League winner reunited with his former Real Madrid mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane upon arrival in Manchester.
Comments / 0