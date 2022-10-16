Read full article on original website
BBC
Chinese diplomat involved in protester attack, says UK MP
One of China's most senior UK diplomats was involved in violence against protesters at the Manchester consulate on Sunday, a British MP says. "What we saw was the Chinese consul-general then ripping down posters and peaceful protest," Alicia Kearns told MPs in the House of Commons. MPs in Parliament have...
Independence will rid Scotland of UK economic chaos, says Nicola Sturgeon
First minister says if Scotland won yes vote it would aspire to setting up its own currency and joining EU
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
Australia says it will end its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Australia's government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'
BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
Frustrated Nigerians 'flee' abroad in punishing pre-election brain drain
LAGOS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nnamdi Nwaogu, a 44-year-old IT worker, has packed his bags. In Lagos, Nigeria's frenetic commercial capital, galloping inflation and a plunging naira have pummeled his salary.
Suella Braverman - live: Home secretary resigns and chief whip ‘threatens to quit’
Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman after she quit as home secretary and criticised the government as “not serious”.Ms Braverman sent Liz Truss an open letter, in which she claims she resigned over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal email account.But, she mainly voiced concern over the government’s conduct, writing that “pretending we haven’t made mistakes” and having “broken key pledges” is “not serious politics”.It’s another blow to Ms Truss, who’s battling to hold onto her job amid a mounting campaign among Tory MPs and members to get rid of her.Chief whip Wendy...
BBC
Grant Shapps replaces Suella Braverman as home secretary
Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary, six weeks after being fired as transport secretary by Liz Truss. Ms Braverman quit over two data breaches but launched an attack on Ms Truss's premiership in her resignation letter. She accused the government of breaking "key pledges" and of "pretending...
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.” “The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street. Truss and Kwarteng had slowly unraveled key elements of their economic vision, including tax cuts for top earners and a halt on corporation tax rises, before the prime minister gave in to financial market instability and tanking polling figures and fired Kwarteng.
BBC
Ukrainian troops under close gunfire
Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
Goldman Sachs expects worse UK recession in 2023
The UK is likely to enter a deeper recession than previously expected next year, while interest rates and inflation will be lower than forecast, according to revised analysis from Goldman Sachs. The US investment bank downgraded its outlook for Britain, in analysis released on Sunday, forecasting the UK economy would...
Europe’s rightward shift could bring pro-American allies if conservatives follow Reagan platform
Europe’s rightward shift could bring pro-American allies in nations like Italy, Sweden if conservatives follow Reagan platform of freedom and democracy.
kitco.com
Xi Jinping has silver linings for rest of world
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A third term for Xi Jinping would risk a cold war, or even a hot one. But the prospect of China’s nationalistic leader staying in power, which the ruling Communist Party is almost certain to approve at its congress this week, isn’t all bad for the rest of the world. Xi’s policies are hurting the economy. That makes it harder for the People’s Republic to throw its weight around – and helps fight climate change.
BBC
Survey launched on reconnecting Coventry and Leicester by rail
A survey has been launched on reconnecting three Midlands cities with a direct rail link. Regional transport body Midlands Connect said the plans would see direct services resume between Nottingham, Coventry and Leicester for the first time since 2004. It has launched an online survey urging businesses in the area...
Trussonomics: who were doomed mini-budget’s biggest cheerleaders?
Description of mini-budget as ‘seismic’ in one pro-Tory paper proved correct – though perhaps not in the intended sense
