ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Chinese diplomat involved in protester attack, says UK MP

One of China's most senior UK diplomats was involved in violence against protesters at the Manchester consulate on Sunday, a British MP says. "What we saw was the Chinese consul-general then ripping down posters and peaceful protest," Alicia Kearns told MPs in the House of Commons. MPs in Parliament have...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Reuters

German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Axios

What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule

Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
The Independent

Suella Braverman - live: Home secretary resigns and chief whip ‘threatens to quit’

Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman after she quit as home secretary and criticised the government as “not serious”.Ms Braverman sent Liz Truss an open letter, in which she claims she resigned over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal email account.But, she mainly voiced concern over the government’s conduct, writing that “pretending we haven’t made mistakes” and having “broken key pledges” is “not serious politics”.It’s another blow to Ms Truss, who’s battling to hold onto her job amid a mounting campaign among Tory MPs and members to get rid of her.Chief whip Wendy...
BBC

Grant Shapps replaces Suella Braverman as home secretary

Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary, six weeks after being fired as transport secretary by Liz Truss. Ms Braverman quit over two data breaches but launched an attack on Ms Truss's premiership in her resignation letter. She accused the government of breaking "key pledges" and of "pretending...
The Associated Press

New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control

LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.” “The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street. Truss and Kwarteng had slowly unraveled key elements of their economic vision, including tax cuts for top earners and a halt on corporation tax rises, before the prime minister gave in to financial market instability and tanking polling figures and fired Kwarteng.
BBC

Ukrainian troops under close gunfire

Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
The Guardian

Goldman Sachs expects worse UK recession in 2023

The UK is likely to enter a deeper recession than previously expected next year, while interest rates and inflation will be lower than forecast, according to revised analysis from Goldman Sachs. The US investment bank downgraded its outlook for Britain, in analysis released on Sunday, forecasting the UK economy would...
kitco.com

Xi Jinping has silver linings for rest of world

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A third term for Xi Jinping would risk a cold war, or even a hot one. But the prospect of China’s nationalistic leader staying in power, which the ruling Communist Party is almost certain to approve at its congress this week, isn’t all bad for the rest of the world. Xi’s policies are hurting the economy. That makes it harder for the People’s Republic to throw its weight around – and helps fight climate change.
BBC

Survey launched on reconnecting Coventry and Leicester by rail

A survey has been launched on reconnecting three Midlands cities with a direct rail link. Regional transport body Midlands Connect said the plans would see direct services resume between Nottingham, Coventry and Leicester for the first time since 2004. It has launched an online survey urging businesses in the area...

Comments / 0

Community Policy