Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
Updated AP Poll after Alabama's loss to Tennessee in Week 7
After a Week 7 loss to , the latest AP Poll dropped Alabama from No. 3 to No. 6. The Crimson Tide is ranked behind Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. However, Alabama will have an opportunity to gain ground if it can knock off Mississippi State in their Week 8 matchup. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Poll.
Alabama Coaching Staff Names Three Players of the Week Following Loss at Tennessee
A total of three players between offense, defense and special teams were named.
Why Tennessee football fans should support Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joined Tennessee fans with a singular hope Saturday: Please, beat Alabama.
Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Mississippi State Week
The Crimson Tide hosted a one-hour practice in shells at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Monday afternoon.
Playoff Expansion May—Finally—Be Nearing a Conclusion
On the eve of Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, a group of school presidents and chancellors asserted their control over a College Football Playoff expansion process that at the time was dormant. The board of managers directed the CFP’s management committee (the 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director) to figure out how to expand the Playoff by ’26 at the very latest (the season in which a new television agreement would take effect). The commissioners will meet again in Dallas on Thursday to continue the work and see how feasible it is to expand even earlier than that, and the optimism expressed in September about that possibility remains.
Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
Report: Latest Timetable on Logan Wilson’s Shoulder Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to miss 2-5 weeks after re-injuring his surgically repaired right shoulder in Cincinnati's win over the Saints according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Newest injury is not as severe," Fowler tweeted. "Around 2-5 weeks considered a fair window of return." Wilson...
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
