On the eve of Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, a group of school presidents and chancellors asserted their control over a College Football Playoff expansion process that at the time was dormant. The board of managers directed the CFP’s management committee (the 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director) to figure out how to expand the Playoff by ’26 at the very latest (the season in which a new television agreement would take effect). The commissioners will meet again in Dallas on Thursday to continue the work and see how feasible it is to expand even earlier than that, and the optimism expressed in September about that possibility remains.

