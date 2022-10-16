ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans parting ways with WR Josh Gordon

The Tennessee Titans are parting ways with veteran WR Josh Gordon. Gordon, 31, signed on with the Titans practice squad on September 1st with hopes of having a resurgence to his NFL career. While injuries to Racey McMath and Treylon Burks initially pointed to an increased role for Gordon with the Titans, opportunities were few and far between in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens

The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Wichita Eagle

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion

Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Dan Snyder ‘Needs to Be Removed’ as Commanders Owner - Colts’ Jim Irsay

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder may be on his way out of the NFL, at least according to another owner. In the strongest statement yet about the Snyder’s future in the league, Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay said, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Davante Adams ‘Push’? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Report: Latest Timetable on Logan Wilson’s Shoulder Injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to miss 2-5 weeks after re-injuring his surgically repaired right shoulder in Cincinnati's win over the Saints according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Newest injury is not as severe," Fowler tweeted. "Around 2-5 weeks considered a fair window of return." Wilson...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

What Robert Quinn Trade Rumor Could Mean

Robert Quinn seems to be duplicating what he did in his first Bears season, and that can't be good for the defense or for GM Ryan Poles as trade deadline approaches. It might not be Quinn's fault—or it could be—but either way there's no doubt his value in the trade market would be diminished by a season far different than last year's franchise-record 18 1/2 sacks.
WASHINGTON STATE

