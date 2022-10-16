Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans parting ways with WR Josh Gordon
The Tennessee Titans are parting ways with veteran WR Josh Gordon. Gordon, 31, signed on with the Titans practice squad on September 1st with hopes of having a resurgence to his NFL career. While injuries to Racey McMath and Treylon Burks initially pointed to an increased role for Gordon with the Titans, opportunities were few and far between in Nashville.
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
Dan Snyder ‘Needs to Be Removed’ as Commanders Owner - Colts’ Jim Irsay
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder may be on his way out of the NFL, at least according to another owner. In the strongest statement yet about the Snyder’s future in the league, Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay said, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner ...
Davante Adams ‘Push’? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
Zay Jones on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘October Has Been Spooky’
To say October has been a rough month for the Jaguars would be putting it lightly. In a month full of losses, turnovers, goblins, and ghouls, the month has been, well, spooky. “October has been spooky, to say the least," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said on Monday. "You want...
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
FRISCO - A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The...
Report: Latest Timetable on Logan Wilson’s Shoulder Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to miss 2-5 weeks after re-injuring his surgically repaired right shoulder in Cincinnati's win over the Saints according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Newest injury is not as severe," Fowler tweeted. "Around 2-5 weeks considered a fair window of return." Wilson...
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be heading to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, likely without their Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller. Teller gave an update on Wednesday that he is not likely to play against the Ravens. Teller is comparing the injury to the one that forced him to...
What Robert Quinn Trade Rumor Could Mean
Robert Quinn seems to be duplicating what he did in his first Bears season, and that can't be good for the defense or for GM Ryan Poles as trade deadline approaches. It might not be Quinn's fault—or it could be—but either way there's no doubt his value in the trade market would be diminished by a season far different than last year's franchise-record 18 1/2 sacks.
