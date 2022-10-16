Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
Sixers’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to live up to when the season opens up on October 18th. The Phillies are continuing to dance their way through Red October, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the long-undefeated team in the NFL, at least as of the time of publication. After turning in an offseason that earned rave reviews from around the association, with the decision to trade for De’Anthony Melton and sign P.J. Tucker drawing partially favorable marks, the Sixers find themselves with a 14-man roster loaded up with proven talents, two promising youngsters on two-way deals in Michael Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie, and a ton of excitement about the prospects of ripping off another strong showing in the Eastern Conference.
OKC Thunder Sign Recent Philadelphia 76ers Player
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of Isaiah Joe. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Rockets Officially Waive Derrick Favors; Roster Set
Favors, 30, was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Thunder — who acquired him early in the offseason in a deal with the Jazz. But he appears to be the odd big man out in Houston, after the team also acquired center Boban Marjanovic in a trade with the Mavericks and center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency. Cauley-Stein has also been waived.
OKC Thunder Begins Regular Season Wednesday Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves made big moves in the off-season, such as aquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz and pairing him with all-star Karl Anthony Towns. Steve McGehee have live reports tonight on News 9...
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s odd technical foul, air-ball 3, Twitter reacts
One of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season was how would Russell Westbrook fit in with the team. All of the news during the offseason has been about how the Lakers wanted to trade Westbrook. However, the Lakers point guard makes so much money, his contract is practically impossible to move.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook’s Reaction To Coming Off The Bench Revealed
Russ has a new role heading into the regular season. Russell Westbrook has had some difficulties ever since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has not been good since he got there, and even in the preseason under a new head coach, he has continued to struggle. Darvin Ham has had to tinker with the roster, and now, Russ will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts
The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Kevin Durant annoyed by criticism Russell Westbrook has received, takes aim at ‘toxic’ dialogue currently surrounding NBA
Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is expressing his disgust with the relentless criticism being directed at his former teammate Russell Westbrook. Durant offered his thoughts on “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast and said that while criticism is normal, the expectations that help fuel it can reach impossible levels.
OKC Thunder schedule: How to watch the Thunder in 2022-23 NBA season
Bookmark this page for coverage of every game of the Oklahoma City Thunder schedule for the 2022-23 season. The NBA regular season for OKC begins on Oct. 19, and the home opener is Oct. 23. Follow the Thunder Buddies podcast. The Thunder Buddies podcast is back for another season but...
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night by a final score of 123-109. Led by Steph Curry, who finished with a line of 33 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals, the Warriors overmatched a Lakers team that looked lost for most of the night. After the game, Curry shared his thoughts on ring night, his team's depth, and the outlook going forward.
Wichita Eagle
Tyrese Maxey Highlights Montrezl Harrell’s Impact on Sixers
A lack of toughness in the 2022 playoffs forced the Philadelphia 76ers to sign some high-energy veterans to shift the Sixers' culture. PJ Tucker was Philadelphia's most notable offseason signing as the 37-year-old former Miami Heat veteran inked a three-year deal worth over $30 million. Following the signing of Tucker,...
Wichita Eagle
ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter
Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
Westbrook Believes Move to Bench Led to Hamstring Injury
He was back in the starting lineup after a brief preseason experiment in which he came off the bench.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
FRISCO - A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The...
Wichita Eagle
Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Wichita Eagle
Playoff Expansion May—Finally—Be Nearing a Conclusion
On the eve of Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, a group of school presidents and chancellors asserted their control over a College Football Playoff expansion process that at the time was dormant. The board of managers directed the CFP’s management committee (the 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director) to figure out how to expand the Playoff by ’26 at the very latest (the season in which a new television agreement would take effect). The commissioners will meet again in Dallas on Thursday to continue the work and see how feasible it is to expand even earlier than that, and the optimism expressed in September about that possibility remains.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Wichita Eagle
Why We Should Be Grateful, Optimistic For Cleveland Guardians Baseball
You've seen all the memes and social media posts by now. Nobody outside of the organization thought there was even a slight chance that this team was going to be anything special. Most teams that give 17 players a chance to make their Major League debut are in full-blown rebuild...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
Comments / 0