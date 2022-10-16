ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ClutchPoints

Sixers’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to live up to when the season opens up on October 18th. The Phillies are continuing to dance their way through Red October, the Flyers are 2-0, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the long-undefeated team in the NFL, at least as of the time of publication. After turning in an offseason that earned rave reviews from around the association, with the decision to trade for De’Anthony Melton and sign P.J. Tucker drawing partially favorable marks, the Sixers find themselves with a 14-man roster loaded up with proven talents, two promising youngsters on two-way deals in Michael Foster Jr. and Julian Champagnie, and a ton of excitement about the prospects of ripping off another strong showing in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker

Rockets Officially Waive Derrick Favors; Roster Set

Favors, 30, was acquired by the Rockets in a trade with the Thunder — who acquired him early in the offseason in a deal with the Jazz. But he appears to be the odd big man out in Houston, after the team also acquired center Boban Marjanovic in a trade with the Mavericks and center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency. Cauley-Stein has also been waived.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook’s Reaction To Coming Off The Bench Revealed

Russ has a new role heading into the regular season. Russell Westbrook has had some difficulties ever since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has not been good since he got there, and even in the preseason under a new head coach, he has continued to struggle. Darvin Ham has had to tinker with the roster, and now, Russ will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts

The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse. The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Kevin Durant annoyed by criticism Russell Westbrook has received, takes aim at ‘toxic’ dialogue currently surrounding NBA

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is expressing his disgust with the relentless criticism being directed at his former teammate Russell Westbrook. Durant offered his thoughts on “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast and said that while criticism is normal, the expectations that help fuel it can reach impossible levels.
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night by a final score of 123-109. Led by Steph Curry, who finished with a line of 33 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals, the Warriors overmatched a Lakers team that looked lost for most of the night. After the game, Curry shared his thoughts on ring night, his team's depth, and the outlook going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Tyrese Maxey Highlights Montrezl Harrell’s Impact on Sixers

A lack of toughness in the 2022 playoffs forced the Philadelphia 76ers to sign some high-energy veterans to shift the Sixers' culture. PJ Tucker was Philadelphia's most notable offseason signing as the 37-year-old former Miami Heat veteran inked a three-year deal worth over $30 million. Following the signing of Tucker,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter

Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Playoff Expansion May—Finally—Be Nearing a Conclusion

On the eve of Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, a group of school presidents and chancellors asserted their control over a College Football Playoff expansion process that at the time was dormant. The board of managers directed the CFP’s management committee (the 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director) to figure out how to expand the Playoff by ’26 at the very latest (the season in which a new television agreement would take effect). The commissioners will meet again in Dallas on Thursday to continue the work and see how feasible it is to expand even earlier than that, and the optimism expressed in September about that possibility remains.
Wichita Eagle

Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves coming off of their bye week at a disappointing 1-4. The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium to face the Houston Texans, and they have already moved on. DC Patrick Graham reviewed the film of the game versus the Kansas City...
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
SEATTLE, WA

