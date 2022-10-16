ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors: Flu season expected to start earlier and be more severe

By Elizabeth Holmes
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Doctors with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) say this flu season has been a strange one. Based on CDC data, flu season is said to be starting earlier and may be more severe, compared to this time last year.

Yet, per prior reporting earlier this month, fewer people are rolling up their sleeves for a flu shot compared to this time last year.

"I don't see a point, and then I look at is as, I'd rather build our immune system when it comes to the flu," said Sheanell, a Richmond mom playing with her daughter, Leibe.

Liebe was born prematurely and has already had a respiratory illness this year.

"She just recently, about a month ago, had RSV," Sheanell said. "When she was at 29-0 weeks, she had the RSV vaccine and she was in the clear, but for some reason this year, she got it before it was cold season."

Spyro, a grandparent who also did not share his last name, said he was schedule to get his flu vaccine soon, following his other family members.

"My wife started to get the vaccine about five years ago," he said. "I think before that, we didn't do it too often, but then we realized the last few years, that we should get it every year."

The CDC reported Virginia as having a moderate level of flu-like activity, according to the last data points reported the week ending October 8.

"We don't know exactly what we're going to see, but you know, we are concerned with what might be coming, given that our population hasn't seen as much flu in the last couple of years as we're used to," said Dr. Melissa Viray with RHHD in an October 6 press briefing.

The Virginia Department of Health reports the largest number of doctors' visits for influenza-like-illness (ILI) was among children ages 0-4, making up more than 13% of visits.

Dr. Viray said getting vaccinated for the flu, even if you're not considered at high risk, can help prevent any age group from getting severely sick after exposure.

"Even if you're not in a high-risk group, for example, you're not someone with lung disease, you're not somebody with a compromised immune system, alongside the same thing we were saying for COVID-19 but is also true for the flu," Viray said. "We really would like to diminish the amount of transmission we're seeing in our communities, and we do that by making sure people are as protected as possible, for example, through getting your flu shot."

Vaccines are available at pharmacies, health districts (usually by appointment) or at your primary care physician's office. You can also find locations and available appointments here .

