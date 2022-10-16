ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
87-year-old woman died in assault at senior building, authorities say

By William Lee, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
87-year-old woman died in assault at senior building, authorities say Chicago Tribune/TNS

An autopsy determined that an 87-year-old woman found dead at her South Side apartment was the victim of a deadly assault.

Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her Saturday death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The victim was discovered unresponsive in her wheelchair inside her home in the Lincoln Perry senior apartments in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Officers were alerted by a witness who was unable to get a hold of Brown, police said.

No arrests had been made in connection to Brown’s death, police said.

Chicago Tribune’s Deanese Williams-Harris contributed.

Ruby Brown
2d ago

This is absolutely horrible to live for 87 years just for something horrible like this to happen to her. At that age and in a wheelchair she might have had a home provider and they need to check on that. Some of these agencies do not do a thorough background check on their workers and send these people out to our most vulnerable people. I hope they find this person and they never see the light of day again. My condolences to her family. People check on your elderly family.

Sylvia Weeden
2d ago

What ever monster killed this elderly woman need life in prison. smh

James Hill
2d ago

my condolence to the family and God bless her whoever did this I hope you rot in hell and go to jail for the rest of your life

