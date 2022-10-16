87-year-old woman died in assault at senior building, authorities say Chicago Tribune/TNS

An autopsy determined that an 87-year-old woman found dead at her South Side apartment was the victim of a deadly assault.

Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her Saturday death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The victim was discovered unresponsive in her wheelchair inside her home in the Lincoln Perry senior apartments in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Officers were alerted by a witness who was unable to get a hold of Brown, police said.

No arrests had been made in connection to Brown’s death, police said.

Chicago Tribune’s Deanese Williams-Harris contributed.