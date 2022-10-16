Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for McDowell, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McDowell; Wyoming FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Virginia, Dickenson and Buchanan Counties. In West Virginia, McDowell and Wyoming Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, it will expire at 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Breathitt, Elliott, Fleming, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Breathitt; Elliott; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Johnson; Knott; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Morgan; Perry; Pike; Rowan; Wolfe FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Subfreezing temperatures in the 20s are forecast for most locations. The taller ridges are only expected to fall to around 32 degrees. * WHERE...This Freeze Watch includes most of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...This Freeze Watch is in effect tonight into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0