Effective: 2022-10-19 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McDowell; Wyoming FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Virginia, Dickenson and Buchanan Counties. In West Virginia, McDowell and Wyoming Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, it will expire at 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO