Johnstown, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Fruit sale, craft shows, stuffed pork chop dinner

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Penn

IUP student running for state representative hosts meet and greet

This election season features a lot of important decisions and big races that will decide the future of the state. There are many things present on the ballot this election season, including elections for U.S. Senate and PA Governor. However, also on the ballot is State Representative, and IUP student...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Vegas-style casino event coming to Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Johnstown, a Vegas-themed event is coming to the Sunnehanna Country Club on Oct. 20. The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation is hosting its first-ever “Black Bear Casino Night” fundraiser with tons of Vegas-style events happening throughout the evening. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and there will be […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport

The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
BELLWOOD, PA
Tribune-Review

Freeport Halloween Carnival offers fun, food and fright

A Halloween-themed carnival offers a twist on the traditional carnival scene this weekend in Freeport. The giant skeleton that greets visitors at the third annual Freeport Halloween Carnival sets a spooky but family-friendly tone. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. The event continues from 11 a.m. to 5...
FREEPORT, PA
WTAJ

Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
WTAJ

Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
ALTOONA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bedford, PA

Bedford is a borough located in Pennsylvania's Bedford County. It is bordered by Maryland on the southern side and Town Hill and Rays Hill on the eastern side. Bedford was once famous for its medicinal springs. That was also one of the reasons why people, even from surrounding communities, visit...
BEDFORD, PA
WJAC TV

Massive overnight fire destroys two Johnstown homes

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two Johnstown homes were destroyed by a massive overnight fire, officials say. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on the 100 block of D Street in the West End Sunday morning. According to officials, they received multiple calls and reports about an individual trapped...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Toys “R” Us shop opens in Macy’s at Altoona Logan Valley Mall

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys “R” Us has made a comeback to Altoona as a new shop is opening in Macy’s at the Logan Valley Mall. The iconic toy store is opening inside Macy’s department stores across the country ahead of the holiday season. Macy’s and WHP Global, owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, announced […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

First snowflakes of the season expected for parts of the area this week

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The first snowflakes of the season are on the way Tuesday and Wednesday as much cooler air continues to pour in from Canada. Many areas will have flurries in the air Tuesday and Wednesday, with the higher elevations possibly receiving a coating on non-paved surfaces, as temperatures drop into the low 30s.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

