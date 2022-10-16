Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Fruit sale, craft shows, stuffed pork chop dinner
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Penn
IUP student running for state representative hosts meet and greet
This election season features a lot of important decisions and big races that will decide the future of the state. There are many things present on the ballot this election season, including elections for U.S. Senate and PA Governor. However, also on the ballot is State Representative, and IUP student...
Vegas-style casino event coming to Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Johnstown, a Vegas-themed event is coming to the Sunnehanna Country Club on Oct. 20. The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation is hosting its first-ever “Black Bear Casino Night” fundraiser with tons of Vegas-style events happening throughout the evening. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and there will be […]
wtaj.com
Help Mike find a home! Meet this sweet dog at the Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mike! He is an 8-year-old terrier mix. He came to the Central Pa Humane Society with 12 other dogs that were in a hoarding situation. Since their arrival, six dogs have been adopted, leaving Mike and his friends behind at the shelter. Mike is...
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood-Antis converts practice field into airport
The biggest problem facing the Bellwood-Antis Highschool has been its the transportation infrastructure. This problem has been prevalent ever since the implementation of a one way entrance into the school. To help with the transportation problem, Bellwood is implementing a landing zone for airplanes and helicopters. This landing zone will...
abc27.com
Impractical Jokers announce new tour, with the first stop in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers will be bringing their The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour to Pennsylvania next year. Group members Q, Murr, and Sal will be launching their live comedy tour in Pittsburgh on Feb. 2, 2023. They will be performing live at the PPG Paints Arena.
Freeport Halloween Carnival offers fun, food and fright
A Halloween-themed carnival offers a twist on the traditional carnival scene this weekend in Freeport. The giant skeleton that greets visitors at the third annual Freeport Halloween Carnival sets a spooky but family-friendly tone. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. The event continues from 11 a.m. to 5...
WJAC TV
Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate Austin Davis visits Bedford County
State Representative Austin Davis visited Bedford county on Monday as part of his campaign trail for the upcoming elections. We are now 22 days away from election day and the Shapiro-Davis campaign made a stop locally at a dinner hosted by the Bedford County Democrats. Many speakers were present to...
Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
WJAC TV
'Can't pour from an empty cup:' pandemic highlights mental health resources for farmers
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "You can't pour from an empty cup." That's the message being pushed to the agriculture community about the dire need for farmers to focus on their mental health. "They're very independent, can be very stubborn, very self-sufficient, and farmers can spend a lot of...
Police search for Altoona teen after not coming home from school
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon. Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend. Mickey was reportedly wearing a black […]
WJAC TV
Spangler Fire Company gives back to the community during Fire Prevention Week
It's the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week and the Spangler Fire Company in Northern Cambria is giving back to their community. The Spangler Fire Company applied for a FEMA grant this past year and was awarded 16 thousand dollars. They used those funds to supply 200 homes in Northern...
Old Pa. prison, hospital turns into scare site as ‘Imaginarium Sanitarium’
CRESSON, Pa. — Alexa Bent, a Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School student, looked around at the high walls eerily covered in barbed wire as she waited to enter the old Cresson Sanitorium on Friday evening. The barbed wire wasn’t even part of the “Imaginarium Sanitarium” haunt, but rather the...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bedford, PA
Bedford is a borough located in Pennsylvania's Bedford County. It is bordered by Maryland on the southern side and Town Hill and Rays Hill on the eastern side. Bedford was once famous for its medicinal springs. That was also one of the reasons why people, even from surrounding communities, visit...
School bus catches fire in Fayette County with students on board
A school bus carrying 32 students from the Frazier School District caught fire Wednesday morning. Officials are crediting the quick thinking of the driver with preventing the situation from being much worse.
WJAC TV
Massive overnight fire destroys two Johnstown homes
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two Johnstown homes were destroyed by a massive overnight fire, officials say. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on the 100 block of D Street in the West End Sunday morning. According to officials, they received multiple calls and reports about an individual trapped...
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is Fascinating
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WJAC TV
New bridge being built to connect Ghost Town Trail, Duman Lake
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the Ghost Town Trail will soon be connected to Duman Lake thanks in part to a new bridge. The Center for Metal Arts is constructing a steel bridge over Elk Creek to replace a former maintenance bridge for the treatment plant.
Toys “R” Us shop opens in Macy’s at Altoona Logan Valley Mall
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys “R” Us has made a comeback to Altoona as a new shop is opening in Macy’s at the Logan Valley Mall. The iconic toy store is opening inside Macy’s department stores across the country ahead of the holiday season. Macy’s and WHP Global, owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, announced […]
WJAC TV
First snowflakes of the season expected for parts of the area this week
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The first snowflakes of the season are on the way Tuesday and Wednesday as much cooler air continues to pour in from Canada. Many areas will have flurries in the air Tuesday and Wednesday, with the higher elevations possibly receiving a coating on non-paved surfaces, as temperatures drop into the low 30s.
Comments / 0