Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
What Mike Tomlin said about reported Trubisky/Johnson dust up
Here is what Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said of a reported confrontation between Mitch Trubisky & Diontae Johnson at half of the Jets game
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Bears Quarterbacks Since Ditka Era, From McMahon to Justin Fields
Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -300 on...
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Broncos inactives: Albert Okwuegbunam a healthy scratch
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), safety Caden Sterns (hip), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam won’t play on MNF.
New York Giants 3 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Ravens
The New York Giants Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was a watershed game for the franchise. The 24-20 comeback win took the team to 5-1 and put them in the driver’s seat of the NFC Wild Card race. There are plenty of Giants takeaways from this game, as the team, Saquon Barkley, and head coach Brian Daboll all impressed in MetLife Stadium during this Giants-Ravens tilt. So, after the big win, let’s take a look at the three biggest Giants Week 6 takeaways.
Dak Prescott set to return as Cowboys host Lions
Cooper Rush held down the fort. But with their top quarterback expected to return to action, the Dallas Cowboys now
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Offensive Tackle of the Future
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get offensive tackle of the future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wow! What an exciting and satisfyingly entertaining college football weekend fans recently experienced. This past Saturday showcased several marquee contests between ranked teams that battled to fantastic finishes. As a result, not only...
The 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 2023 class for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame has been announced. There are 8 new members who will be formally inducted into the Hall next summer. Below is the press release sent by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame: Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 JACKSON, Miss. […]
