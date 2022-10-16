Aaron Rodgers: 'We struggle when we try to do too much'

Rodgers wants to see a more simplistic approach. He says that the plays are there but they are just not executing well. Anyone who watched even a quarter of the game could see that the offense was not executing well. Rodgers made it clear that he was not attacking the staff though the interesting part of the comments is that it feels a little like an attack. Execution on offense usually comes down to coaching. The coaching needs to be better for the offense to execute well.

Some of this is on Aaron Rodgers too. Some of the decisions he makes in the game are confusing. On a 4th and short he threw deep to a well covered Romeo Doubs. Maybe this was the play call but I have a hard time believing there was no other option except Doubs. On other plays, Rodgers opted to throw deep into well covered receivers instead of another option. Rodgers really wants to air it out but this offense is not built that way. I agree with Rodgers that they need to simplify the offense and this means less deep shots.

The offense is fixable. The pieces are there. Allen Lazard made some big time catches Sunday. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are still a great one two punch at running back. The offensive line has talent but needs to shore up the mistakes. It will be interesting to see what changes, if anything, on offense for the Packers. Something needs to change or it is going to be a long season for the Packers offense.