Sumter County, SC

WIS-TV

Missing man with dementia found safe in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man with dementia was found Wednesday after being missing for hours. Humes was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday around 11 a.m., law enforcement and SLED’s Aviation helicopter found Humes in a wooded area near a field.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

One person dead after vehicle crashes into house in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a home in Sumter County. Officials say the collision occurred after midnight on Sunday, October 16. Details are still limited but according to officials, the crash happened at West Oakland Avenue when a vehicle crashed...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged in Darlington County hit-and-run in September

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who allegedly fled after a September hit-and-run crash that injured one person was arrested on Thursday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Dominique McDonald was charged with hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony charge and released on Friday on […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Stolen vehicle crashes near McCrady Training Base

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stolen vehicle fleeing a traffic stop wrecked Monday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Garner’s Ferry Rd. RCSD said the driver refused to stop and headed toward Eastover. The vehicle...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police searching for missing woman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies driver who died after crashing into Sumter home

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after reportedly crashing into a home on Sunday morning. Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17. Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County burglary suspects caught on video

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family and friends remember Atlantic Beach councilman and wife. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Shooting and armed robbery suspects wanted. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

RCSD: Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A juvenile has been arrested Monday morning after a chase in a stolen car, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a stolen vehicle on Garner’s Ferry Rd. The driver refused to stop...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday morning. Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Parklane Road) around 1:00 a.m. on Oct.15. According to officials, when deputies arrived on...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

