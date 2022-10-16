SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after reportedly crashing into a home on Sunday morning. Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

SUMTER, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO