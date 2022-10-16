Read full article on original website
Missing man with dementia found safe in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man with dementia was found Wednesday after being missing for hours. Humes was discovered missing around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday around 11 a.m., law enforcement and SLED’s Aviation helicopter found Humes in a wooded area near a field.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
One person dead after vehicle crashes into house in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a home in Sumter County. Officials say the collision occurred after midnight on Sunday, October 16. Details are still limited but according to officials, the crash happened at West Oakland Avenue when a vehicle crashed...
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens. The funeral for the three will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 111 Grainger Road in Conway. Authorities found Jim and...
Man charged in Darlington County hit-and-run in September
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who allegedly fled after a September hit-and-run crash that injured one person was arrested on Thursday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Dominique McDonald was charged with hit-and-run and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony charge and released on Friday on […]
Stolen vehicle crashes near McCrady Training Base
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stolen vehicle fleeing a traffic stop wrecked Monday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Garner’s Ferry Rd. RCSD said the driver refused to stop and headed toward Eastover. The vehicle...
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
Coroner identifies driver who died after crashing into Sumter home
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after reportedly crashing into a home on Sunday morning. Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
RCSD searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17. Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his...
Fairfield County burglary suspects caught on video
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family and friends remember Atlantic Beach councilman and wife. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Shooting and armed robbery suspects wanted. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at...
Richland County deputies investigating fatal shooting at Columbia hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. Officials said deputies were called on Saturday, Oct. 15, to the Magnuson Hotel at 7128 Parklane Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. They arrived to find a man...
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
RCSD: Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A juvenile has been arrested Monday morning after a chase in a stolen car, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a stolen vehicle on Garner’s Ferry Rd. The driver refused to stop...
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday morning. Deputies were responding to a report of a shooting at the Magnuson Hotel (7128 Parklane Road) around 1:00 a.m. on Oct.15. According to officials, when deputies arrived on...
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
