3 things we learned from the first 3 games of the Arizona Coyotes' road trip
The Arizona Coyotes continue to log miles around the East Coast against the best players in the NHL with tilts in Pittsburgh, Boston, and Toronto. Despite facing three teams that were in the playoffs last season, the Coyotes hold a 1-2 record after winning 4-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The Coyotes' win in the third game of the season eclipses the mark of 12 games from last year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland girls soccer rebounds from early deficit to beat Easton in EPC semis
EMMAUS, Pa. - The Easton girls soccer team netted an early goal in the EPC semifinals against top-seeded Parkland, but the Trojans stormed back for a 4-1 victory on Tuesday at Memorial Field. Reagan Bleiler assisted on three of the Parkland goals, including the final two by Catherine Crampton. Aminah...
Blues eager to embark on road trip, starting vs. Kraken
While some NHL teams have played four games already this season, including the Seattle Kraken, the St. Louis Blues are
FOX Sports
Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Panthers
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -308, Flyers +247; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida had a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northwestern and Saucon Valley move into Colonial League girls soccer semis
No. 3 Northwestern and No. 4 Saucon Valley advanced in the Colonial League girls soccer tournament with victories over Northern Lehigh and Moravian Academy, respectively, on Monday. Sammi Bardonner scored a pair of goals as the Tigers blanked Northern Lehigh 5-0. Paige Bissell, Katie Brensinger and Cam Fitch also scored...
Penguins Get Off to a Hot Start on Opening Weekend
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the season off strong.
Yardbarker
Reese’s Remarks: Flyers 3-0-0 for the first time since 2011-2012
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers fought back, down two goals on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning, to remain undefeated. For the first time in eleven seasons (since 2011-2012,) the Flyers are 3-0-0. “At key times, late in the game, making big plays. They’re showing me they’re ugly, it...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
Yardbarker
Comeback Flyers kids strike again in 3-2 thriller against Tampa Bay
Humans of the sporting world, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0. The maybe-we-won’t-suck-that-much Flyers are currently the Metro Division leaders. This game was reminiscent of the comeback win three days ago that was 3-2 over the Vancouver Canucks. This writer won’t go as far as to call this a statement win (again it’s only three games into the season) but this shows a side of the squad fans have been hoping was lurking under the cloak of mediocrity.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut
In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
Yardbarker
Flyers Building New Identity From Tortorella’s Coaching Style
What a weekend for Philadelphia sports. The NLCS-bound Phillies, the 6-0 Eagles, and… the undefeated Philadelphia Flyers?. Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Flyers have been looked down upon as the ugly stepsister of Philly sports for a few years now. The once feared club characterized by the reputation and success of the Broad Street Bullies of the seventies, along with years amongst the top of the Metropolitan Division and a myriad of playoff appearances from 1994-2012, the Flyers have lost their identity and respect in the league in recent years, especially after hitting rock bottom last season.
Yardbarker
Lightning look to extend recent domination of Flyers
Off to a slow start, the Tampa Bay Lightning will seek to get back on track Tuesday night, when they host the Philadelphia Flyers -- a team they have beaten regularly over the past four years. With just one win in their first three games, all on the road, the...
ESPN
John Tortorella at helm of hard reset for Philadelphia Flyers
It was opening night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and pessimism swirled ahead of the Thursday night game against the New Jersey Devils. Forward Joel Farabee checked Twitter before arriving to the rink. "Everyone is already saying our season is done," Farabee said. "No one believes in us but ourselves." A...
