Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Study: Pregnant women with disabilities 2x as likely to experience partner violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study by the University of Virginia says pregnant women with disabilities are more likely to experience violence in relationships. “We also know that health care providers are less likely to discuss sexual and reproductive health care with this population, often viewing them as asexual. So, these women aren’t receiving critical information on contraception and other important aspects of sexual and reproductive health care,” Jeanne Alhusen said.
C-Ville Weekly

‘Life or death issue’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
NBC 29 News

UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
NBC 29 News

RCA releases 2022 Stream Health Report

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Findings from a new report show habitats and bacteria in the Rivanna River aren’t doing too well. The Rivanna Conservation Alliance released its 2022 Stream Health Report. It concluded that 80% of the 50-some different biological sites didn’t meet water-quality standards. RCA says...
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them. CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this...
NBC 29 News

UVA LawTech Center director writes book on online privacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new book by Danielle Citron centers on the fight for privacy and the access people have to our personal information. The fight for privacy isn’t just about keeping social media accounts on private, but also web searches and how easy it can be for companies to get those details.
WHSV

Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
cbs19news

Nigel Johnson's road to recovery supported by UVA family

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A college career full of twists and turns brought Nigel Johnson to Virginia for one season, where he helped the Cavaliers win an ACC Championship in 2018. But another of life's twists led Johnson back to Charlottesville. "It was crazy, I almost got goosebumps just...
rewind1051.com

JMU named one of the best in Virginia

James Madison University is one of the ten best colleges and universities in the state of Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings and ranked J-M-U as the tenth best school in the commonwealth. Analyst Jill Gonzales explains how WalletHub came up...
cbs19news

Youngkin family adopts horse from Hope's Legacy

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A horse that was in the care of a local nonprofit has been adopted by Virginia’s executive family. In an announcement posted on Monday, the Youngkin family said they have adopted Merrill, a horse that was being cared for at Hope’s Legacy in Afton.
NBC 29 News

Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnering up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community. Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnered up for the first time Wednesday, October 19, to drop off meals and books to clients. People could come up to the bus for books or pick from a basket for themselves or their grandkids.
NBC 29 News

UVA’s Ben James strikes onto college golf scene

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia first-year Ben James is getting in some practice shots in at Birdwood Golf Course in Albemarle County. In a little more than two months on UVA Grounds, he’s helped the Cavaliers win two of the three tournaments they’ve played in.
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
NBC 29 News

BRAFB in need of holiday volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holidays are a busy time for food banks, and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is asking for volunteers to help with increasing demand. “Volunteering is such an important part of what goes on during the holidays, and certainly, when you’re thinking about volunteering, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is one of the great organizations, I think. I’m a little biased of course, but it’s a great organization to volunteer with,” said Lee Sinclair with the BRAFB.
