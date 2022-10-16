Read full article on original website
Related
Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said, may come down to the turnout. […] The post Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Voter Guide 2022: Top statewide offices
Top statewide offices up for election in 2022 include Colorado governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer. Each of the races this year for those offices, which will be decided in the Nov. 8 election, feature a Democratic incumbent. Below is information about the candidates and their answers to a questionnaire. Answers were lightly […] The post Voter Guide 2022: Top statewide offices appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Comments / 0