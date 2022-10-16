Read full article on original website
Adair County Board of Supervisors news
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday), approved a Courthouse snow removal bid from Jason Brewer, in the amount of $225 per snow event. That was the only bid that was submitted. The Board agreed to sign-on to the ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties’) Soil Compaction Project. Auditor Mandy Berg explains what the agreement entails.
Cass County Auditor notes on the upcoming election
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Auditor Kathy Somers has issued information with regard to the November 8, 2022, General Election. Somers says the Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on that day. Voters may vote absentee by mail. Absentee ballot request forms may be requested from the Cass County Auditor’s Office by calling 712-243-4570 or by visiting https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. All absentee ballot request forms for a mailed ballot must be received in the Cass County Auditor’s Office before 5:00 p.m. on October 24, 2022. Requests received after that time will be rejected in accordance to the state law.
Axne visits with Atlantic community leaders
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne appeared in Atlantic Tuesday afternoon for a round table discussion with community leaders at the Atlantic Depot/Chamber Office. Among those in attendance was Mayor Grace Garrett, City Administrator John Lund, Police Chief Devin Hogue, Chamber and economic development officials, SWITA Transit Director Mark Lander, and CCHS CEO Brett Altman.
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association Announces Planned Outage For Tuesday, Oct. 17
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) is reminding customers service will be unavailable briefly tomorrow (Tuesday) while work is completed on their lines. The utility says this outage will affect all customers in Milford and Westside townships in Crawford County north of U.S. Highway 30. Work is expected to begin by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled to end around noon that day. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be implemented per Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. The boil order is expected to be lifted sometime Thursday, Oct. 20. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Customers with questions can contact the utility directly by calling 712-655-2534 or emailing info@wcirwa.com.
Alzheimer’s Assoc. to host conference in Council Bluffs Oct. 27
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is hosting its first Dementia Conversations Mini-Conference. The event takes place at The Gathering Room in Council Bluffs, on Thursday, October 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Conference is centered around caregivers and families facing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and is free for all to attend.
Yale among nine Iowa Communities awarded grants for Water Infrastructure Projects
(DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), last week, announced that grant awards totaling more than $3.3 million have been awarded to the communities of Arcadia, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Fostoria, Guttenberg, Hospers, Oelwein, Spencer and Yale to assist water and sewer infrastructure projects through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Yale, located in Guthrie County, was awarded a grant for $267,000 for water and sewer installation and improvement projects.
Brr! Four Iowa cities set new record lows this morning
(Radio Iowa)/KJAN) – It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This (Tuesday) morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record low temperatures early today. “We had 21 degrees at the Des Moines airport, which beat 22 degrees that we had in 1972,” Bury says. “At Lamoni, it was also 22 and Ottumwa was 22, which beat the records in 1972 when their lows were also 23. So just a degree lower for those three sites, but that did break our record today.”
Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary
There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
Produce in the Park Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Holiday Farmers Markets
Atlantic, Iowa (October 19, 2022) – After one of the most well-attended summer farmers markets seasons, Produce in the Park is now accepting vendor applications for this year’s holiday markets. Holiday markets have been scheduled for the following days: Harvest Market (Nov. 21, 2022, the Monday Before Thanksgiving), Christmas Market (Dec. 22, 2022), Sweetheart Market (Feb. 11, 2023), and Spring Celebration Market (April 6, 2023).
Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand
The talented and intrepid reporter Dave Hoekstra, a former 30-year writer with the Chicago Sun-Times, spent the better part of three years chronicling the struggle of independent newspapers like my family’s to survive amid a perfect storm of challenges and attacks that have shuttered thousands of locally owned papers or forced them to sell to […] The post Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cass County Auditor’s Office open Nov. 5th for absentee voting
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Auditor and County Commissioner of Elections, Kathy Somers, is reminding voters that the Cass County Auditor’s Office will be open Saturday, November 5, 2022, ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will be open for absentee voting and any other election business. The Auditor also reminds voters that they can vote absentee at the office during regular business hours through Monday, November 7, 2022, for the General Election.
Sheriff's report filed in response to alleged assault by Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A sheriff's report was filed earlier this month in response to an alleged assault by a Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate. A video is circulating on social media of an incident that happened earlier in the month after a board of supervisors candidate forum. The...
Fatal accident in Mills County Tuesday evening
(Emerson, Iowa) – A single-vehicle accident at around 8-p.m. Tuesday near the Mills/Montgomery County line, claimed the life of a man from Pottawattamie County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, from Treynor, died when the 1998 Chevy 2500 pickup he was driving crashed off of Highway 34, near Emerson.
2 hurt in a collision Monday evening in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A chain-reaction collision on southwest 7th Street Monday evening in Atlantic, resulted in two people suffering from non life-threatening injuries. According to Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith, the accident across from Villa Dance happened at around 5:04-p.m., when a car and an SUV stopped for traffic as both vehicles were northbound on southwest 7th. The driver of a pickup truck was distracted, and unable to stop before they struck the rear of the SUV. That vehicle was then shoved into the rear of the car.
Polling Locations and Absentee Ballot Voting General Election
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Voters in Montgomery County will be receiving postcards in the mail this week, ahead of the General Election scheduled for November 08, 2022. Montgomery County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Jill Ozuna, said the cards will be sent from the Iowa Secretary of State to update voters on their polling locations. As a reminder: The polling locations for voters living in Precinct 2 will be at the Red Oak Gold Fair Building. The polling location for voters living in Precinct 5 will be at the Elliott Community Building.
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office Monday released its latest report of recent court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
