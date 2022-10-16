Read full article on original website
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO
On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -300 on...
NFL world reacts as Terrell Owens trolls the Cowboys
Former Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles wideout Terrell Owens, did a little trolling Sunday night at the expense of one of his former teams. Owens tweeted out his support for the Eagles and Jalen Hurts. “14 unanswered points!! Let’s Go @Eagles!!! Don’t @ me either Cowboys fans!! I’m riding with...
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
It was a vintage performance for former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota over the weekend, as he turned in an efficient stat line to propel the Atlanta Falcons to an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota finished the day completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards and 2 TD. He also added 50 yards and a TD on the ground as well. The performance led the NFL to name Mariota the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, an honor that is given to best defensive and special teams players as well for both AFC and NFC. The Mariota experience in Atlanta has gone a bit better than expected thus far, with the team sitting at 3-3 and remaining competitive in all of their losses as well. We will see after the year if the one-year contract with the Falcons leads to anything down the road, be it with Atlanta or another team that is in need of a veteran signal-caller. List Marcus Mariota's vintage performance vs. 49ers had Oregon Duck fans celebrating on Twitter
Kenneth Walker runs for key touchdown, Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona Cardinals 19-9
Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into a share of the...
What time, TV channel is San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 2? NLCS schedule, free live stream, odds (10/19/2022)
After winning the first meeting on the road, the Philadelphia Phillies hope to stun the San Diego Padres once again in Game 2 of the NLCS. This 2022 MLB playoffs series continues on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FS1. • You...
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule
The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
What time, TV channel is Houston Astros vs New York Yankees Game 1? ALCS schedule, free live stream, odds (10/19/2022)
The New York Yankees are fresh off a draining five-game series victory and hope to carry that momentum on the road where they visit the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS. This 2022 MLB playoffs series begins on Wednesday, October 19 at 4:37 p.m. PT/7:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies
The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
