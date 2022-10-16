Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. West Virginia began its season at home with William Mullen (Men’s Swimmer), Jacqueline McCutchan (Women’s Swimmer) and Mia Cheatwood (Women’s Newcomer) earning the Mountaineers’ first awards this season. TCU swept the diving awards as David Ekdahl (Men’s Diver) and Anna Kwong (Women’s Diver) each broke school records to bring home TCU’s first Big 12 Divers of the Week awards for the season, while Max Burman obtained the Men’s Newcomer of the Week.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO