WVU swimming trio earns Big 12 recognition
Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. West Virginia began its season at home with William Mullen (Men’s Swimmer), Jacqueline McCutchan (Women’s Swimmer) and Mia Cheatwood (Women’s Newcomer) earning the Mountaineers’ first awards this season. TCU swept the diving awards as David Ekdahl (Men’s Diver) and Anna Kwong (Women’s Diver) each broke school records to bring home TCU’s first Big 12 Divers of the Week awards for the season, while Max Burman obtained the Men’s Newcomer of the Week.
Huggins excited for new season: “We’ve gained by subtraction”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins is confident his team will be a lot better than it was in 2021-22. The Hall of Famer’s 15th season with the Mountaineers was a clear disappointment. Huggins lost much of his team from the previous season, including four starters, and had to scramble to make up the difference with a set of graduate transfers.
West Virginia moves to No. 28 in week five of Coaches’ Poll
The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 28 in the 2022 Week Five Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. This is the first time WVU has been ranked No....
Mountaineers Look to Keep Offense Rolling at JMU
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of jmusports.com....
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
Dromers claims Sun Belt Conference honor
Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Dromers scored two goals in WVU’s 3-3 draw against No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15. The Steensel, Netherlands, native...
WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
Six-day window in effect for WVU vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 29, Big 12 Conference football home game against TCU. The game time and television network, for the TCU...
WVU moves up to second in Mid-Atlantic Region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers moved up...
Three named to Lombardi Award midseason update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University football players remain on the midseason update of the Lombardi Award Watch List. All three are also Mountain State natives. Defensive lineman Dante Stills (Fairmont), and offensive lineman Zach Frazier (Fairmont) and Wyatt Milum (Kenova) are still in the running for the...
Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
Schoonover named a finalist for 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 2017 graduate of Moorefield High School in Hardy County, West Virginia, Wil Schoonover traded his football, wrestling, and baseball uniforms for a U.S. Army uniform after graduating. Schoonover, now a senior linebacker on the West Virginia University football team, served three years in the Army.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits MPR Supply Chain Solutions to get more people into rewarding careers
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – In the words of Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio is a state on the rise, creating jobs faster than it has people to fill them. The Ohio Lt. Governor visited MPR Supply Chain Solutions in Bellaire to express interest in workforce transformation opportunities in the Ohio Valley.
West Virginia man allegedly murders son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
County Road 44 closing in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
As the freezing weather approaches, make sure to bring your plants inside
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the freeze warning tonight, the time has come to bring in the porch plants, and protect the other outdoor plants that you want to save. Ohio County Extension Agent Karen Cox advises covering the entire plant, down to the ground, using a floating row cover, also called a frost blanket. She says you should anchor it with rocks or soil.
True story of the Opportunity Rover comes alive at Marquee Cinemas
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It felt like a trip to Mars as ”Good Night Oppy” came alive on the big screen at the Marquee Cinema at the Highlands tonight. ”Good Night Oppy” is the true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars. The mission was only supposed to be 90 days, but ultimately lasted for 15 years. The robot’s groundbreaking journey had tons of followers millions of miles away.
Wheeling SleepOut 2022 shows that everyone deserves a “Happily Ever After”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The words “Once Upon a Time” resonate feelings of fairytale, fantasy, and hope. This is the theme of the 12th Annual Wheeling SleepOut, hosted by Youth Service System Wheeling. Teams can sign up to build temporary structures for the evening, and spend a...
