KYTV
1 dead in fire in Fulton County, Ark.
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire in Fulton County. The fire happened at a home in Gepp. Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Chief Deputy Jake Smith confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews from Viola and Byron responded to the scene for around three hours.
whiterivernow.com
Body found in vehicle connected to missing Melbourne man
Izard County officials report a body has been found inside a vehicle that matches one belonging to a Melbourne man who had been reported missing in September. According to Izard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton, deputies were called to an area just west of Violet Hill Sunday afternoon in regards to a vehicle containing a “deceased individual” that was discovered in a wooded area just off State Highway 56.
Kait 8
Man accused of intentionally setting grass fires
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man faces 15 felony charges after sheriff’s investigators say he intentionally set more than a dozen grass fires. Trenton Lee Strain, 43, of Clarkridge, is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on the following charges:. Reckless burning-14 counts. Arson.
Deputies issue Silver Alert for missing Stone County man
Deputies in Stone County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday.
Plea agreement expected in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
KTLO
Volunteer fireman sentenced for stealing guns and money from burning house
A volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke V was charged with taking two guns and about $560 in cash while in the house along Bayless Court in Gassville. He...
whiterivernow.com
Baxter County woman sentenced in stabbing death of family friend
A Baxter County woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after she pled guilty in the stabbing death of a 72-year-old friend of her family. Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO reports Amber Lea Runau, 23, of Gassville, made the plea to a reduced charge of second-degree murder of Sharon Gayle Adler in Baxter County Circuit Court on Monday.
KATV
Heber Springs mom speaks out after son found unconscious at school from drug overdose
Heber Springs (KATV) — A Cleburne County mother is speaking out about the Heber Springs School district regarding an incident that happened to her son. According to Tonya Main, the district failed to give her son medical attention after he was found in the bathroom from a drug overdose.
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
KTLO
Expired tags lead to arrest of Baxter County man for a stolen motorcycle
A Baxter County man has been charged with theft by receiving along with several misdemeanors in relation to a burglary that occurred in September. According to the probable cause affidavit, a report of items were reported stolen from a home in Midway belonging to a man to died in June. Included in the report was a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, a 4000 watt generator, garden cart and other miscellaneous items taken from the home between June 29 and September 18.
KTLO
Man arrested after attempted break-in to feed wandering dogs
A Marion County man has been arrested after breaking into a residence to try to feed wandering dogs. 46-year-old Daymon Doshier has been charged with a felony count of residential burglary, and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and public intoxication. On September 21, Marion County officials responded to a call from...
KTLO
Injuries reported after motorcycle struck a deer Sunday night
A Mountain Home woman sustained injuries when the motorcycle she was riding as a passenger struck a deer crossing U.S. Highway 62/412 West in accident Sunday night. Forty-two-year-old Teresa Justice of Mountain Home was transported to Baxter Health for treatment. The driver of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Robert E. Johnson of...
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County. According to the preliminary fatal...
KTLO
Independence County man charged with assault on hospital staff
An Independence County man is facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges upon a law enforcement officer after authorities were dispatched to the White River Emergency Room for a physical fight between a doctor and patient was in progress. 41-year-old Adam Scott Dale was restrained on the hallway floor of...
KTLO
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 7 on State Highway 263 in rural Stone County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Paydan Biram Stewart, 24,...
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
whiterivernow.com
Artoberfest arts and music fest this weekend in downtown Batesville
Downtown Batesville will celebrate arts and music this Saturday as Artoberfest takes over Main Street. The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is hosting the sixth annual Artoberfest, an arts and music festival on Main Street, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. The festival will feature over...
