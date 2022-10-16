Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (10/16/2022)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Related
Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Lost Us Forever When He Said These 3 Words
Not cute, Jason. By the time Mr. .500 left Dallas, TX, most people were happy to see him go. Not that anyone especially disliked him or his maniacal clapping, but like his overall success as a head coach, he was just blah. And while Jason Garret's career in Dallas ended...
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO
On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
What time, TV channel is San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 2? NLCS schedule, free live stream, odds (10/19/2022)
After winning the first meeting on the road, the Philadelphia Phillies hope to stun the San Diego Padres once again in Game 2 of the NLCS. This 2022 MLB playoffs series continues on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FS1. • You...
NFL fans stunned at Cris Collinsworth’s rude comment about player’s ‘taste’ during Eagles win over Cowboys
CRIS Collinsworth has left NFL fans speechless with his commentary on Sunday night that some viewers felt was incredibly rude. The NBC sportscaster joined Mike Tirico in the booth for a huge NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. And one of his lines on the broadcast had...
NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Sunday Night Football" (SNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
What time, TV channel is Houston Astros vs New York Yankees Game 1? ALCS schedule, free live stream, odds (10/19/2022)
The New York Yankees are fresh off a draining five-game series victory and hope to carry that momentum on the road where they visit the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS. This 2022 MLB playoffs series begins on Wednesday, October 19 at 4:37 p.m. PT/7:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Tony Romo will be on the mic for Lions-Cowboys in Week 7
For most of the 2022 season the Detroit Lions have operated in the relative shadows of the NFL’s broadcasting world. The Lions have zero primetime games, and most of the Detroit action has been relegated to the lesser-known broadcast teams of FOX Sports and CBS Sports. That will change...
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers should not lack motivation in Wednesday’s season opener at the Sacramento Kings. They not only are seeking to start the season on a positive note, but also will enter the game with fresh memories of the last time they ventured into the Golden 1 Center.
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Marcus Mariota’s strong performance in a win over the San Francisco 49ers has earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, the NFL announced Wednesday morning. Mariota accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) during the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-14 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott throws ahead of ‘Sunday Night Football’
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has not seen action since suffering a hand injury in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott will not be on the field for Sunday night’s huge game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, Cooper Rush will look to lead Dallas to a fifth consecutive win.
Seahawks vs. Chargers: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 7 matchup
The Seahawks are on the road this week facing one of the toughest teams in the league in the Chargers. Here’s all the info on how and when to watch. The game will be broadcast at 1:25 p.m. PT on Fox in the blue areas on the map below.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Tennessee Titans (3-2) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is set at 42.5. Titans vs. Colts Predictions. Titans vs. Colts Odds. Latest Sports Gambling...
Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 7...
NFL, Amazon Make Official Decision On 'Black Friday' Game
The NFL already has Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and the occasional Saturday game. Now, get ready for football on a Friday. Amazon announced Tuesday that, starting in 2023, the NFL will play a game on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The matchup ...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0