Stuttgart, AR

swark.today

Stuttgart man found dead this morning

The body of a 27 year-old Stuttgart man was found in a downtown alleyway in that town by local police officers shortly after 9:00 a.m. today. Dalton Smith was pronounced dead at a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street. Stuttgart authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation take charge of the case.
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Body found in downtown Stuttgart; death to be investigated as homicide

STUTTGART, AR
arkadelphian.com

Crash claims life of Fordyce woman

A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
FORDYCE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 18, 2022

500 block of N. Lowe St., second-degree terroristic threatening. 500 block of W. 2nd St., first-degree criminal mischief. A resident reported that a group of four to five juveniles was beating her apartment door. They broke the door frame and busted some of the drywall around the door. Other residents reported the group beating on their doors.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Police locate missing 2-year-old boy in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: A volunteer with the local Highway 15 Fire Department confirmed that the child was located around 11 p.m. The volunteer added that in addition to their team, help was provided by Woodlawn Country, Village State Troopers Troop F, Cleveland County Sheriff's Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, and volunteers from the public.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
KTLO

El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking

EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
EL DORADO, AR

