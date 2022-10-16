The news broke during Tuesday’s PFT Live that the Chiefs have restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce to create some much-needed cap space. Much needed for what?. Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO