Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
READING, PA
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Ravens sign DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson is heading to Baltimore. The Ravens are signing Jackson, the veteran wide receiver’s agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN. In Baltimore he’ll join an offense that could use another deep threat at wide receiver. Through six games their passing game has run primarily through tight end Mark Andrews, and Jackson will help a young receiving corps led by Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Big Ben gives brutally honest take on Tom Brady's ugly Week 6 loss

Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be one of those "get right" games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers entered Week 6 with a 1-3 record, a banged up defense and a bit of a mess at quarterback. It was a tremendous opportunity for the Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
NBC Sports

Are the Chiefs plotting a run at Odell Beckham, Jr.?

The news broke during Tuesday’s PFT Live that the Chiefs have restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce to create some much-needed cap space. Much needed for what?. Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules

We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. So far, the Browns have already acquired former Pro bowl linebacker Deion Jones, ahead of the deadline.
NBC Sports

Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting

Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted 31-1 to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with Goodell. Kraft was...
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Can’t say enough about our secondary

The Steelers came into Sunday’s game on a four-game losing streak and they were facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with four members of their secondary inactive because of injuries. Those things helped make Pittsburgh double-digit underdogs at home, but the game didn’t play out the way bookmakers expected...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns

The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
CLEVELAND, OH

