New Orleans, LA

Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories

A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return

The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Zion Williamson is lighter now. And for once, he’s not carrying the weight of the world.

In 2016, Bryce Lanning packed up his life to follow a teenager. That year, Lanning got a call from a videographer he worked with at EliteMixtapes. The videographer was at an AAU tournament in Suwanee, Georgia, where a 15-year-old was causing pandemonium inside the gymnasium with his dunks. Toward the end of the tournament, the kid had thrown down a two-handed alley-oop so hard, he caused his opponent to crumple to the ground.
NFL Week 7 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight underdogs on short week at Arizona

The Saints have been all over the place when it comes to both the spread and on the field this season, and the good news coming off such a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when they were covering for 58 minutes and lost it at the end, is they don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for themselves. This week, the Black and Gold head to the desert for a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals, where they are slight underdogs.
Tina Howell

For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.

Actually, it is past time. The 2022 New Orleans Saints are simply not living up to expectations. They are not even close. On paper, this is an extremely talent team, but they are sitting at 2-4 and painfully digging a hole that they will have a hard time climbing out of.

