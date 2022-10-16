Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, died today at the age of 72. And though many Harry Potter fans these days have complicated feelings when it comes to The Boy Who Lived’s legacy—which has been forever tarnished by author J.K. Rowling’s openly transphobic views—it’s hard not to feel the loss of a great actor who embodied a significant role in so many childhoods. But current and former fans can find solace in words from Coltrane himself. Hagrid was a gentle (half) giant who always had a word of comfort for...

5 DAYS AGO