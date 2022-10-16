Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Crowe Denies Rumor Of Embarrassing Audition With Julia Roberts: 'Pure Imagination'
“My Best Friend’s Wedding” director P.J. Hogan claimed in an excerpt from Scott Meslow’s book, “From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy,” that Russell Crowe auditioned for the film — with “one of the worst table reads” ever.
Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, are making their red carpet debut as a couple. The 58-year-old actor and Theriot, 31, attended the Rome Film Festival premiere of Crowe's film Poker Face on Sunday. Crowe and Theriot were all smiles as they posed for photos....
Delish
Jane Fonda Says She’s ‘So Happy’ She Finally Embraced Her Gray Hair
Jane Fonda, 84, says she is “so happy” about her decision to go gray in a new interview with Ellen Degeneres. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals—I’m through with that,” she said. The Grace and Frankie star...
Julia Roberts Means Business in Corset Suiting Gown and Diamonds at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Julia Roberts was dressed the part to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Roberts with the award for impacting global culture during her career. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Roberts...
Emma Watson’s Major Hair Chop Made Its Red-Carpet Debut
Emma Watson has finally debuted her pixie cut on the red carpet. On October 13, Watson attended the Prada Paradoxe Fragrance Launch Party in London with the crop, which was a short fringe styled to the side with the rest of her hair slightly tousled. She highlighted her hairdo with a pair of black hoop earrings, cat eye makeup, a warm pink blush, and matching lipstick.
Robbie Coltrane’s Message To ‘Harry Potter’ Fans: “I’ll Not Be Here, Sadly, But Hagrid Will”
Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, died today at the age of 72. And though many Harry Potter fans these days have complicated feelings when it comes to The Boy Who Lived’s legacy—which has been forever tarnished by author J.K. Rowling’s openly transphobic views—it’s hard not to feel the loss of a great actor who embodied a significant role in so many childhoods. But current and former fans can find solace in words from Coltrane himself. Hagrid was a gentle (half) giant who always had a word of comfort for...
digitalspy.com
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
Kate Hudson Brought Waist-Length Mermaid Waves to the Red Carpet
It's a little over a month before the Knives Out sequel, A Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, makes its way to our screens, and star Kate Hudson has been on a press tour in preparation for the film's release at the end of November. That tour included a press conference at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay in the film, turned heads with stunning waist-length mermaid waves.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway Discusses If Sister Princess Märtha Louise Will Keep Royal Title
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway is speaking out on a "difficult" topic. During an outing, the heir to Norway's throne was asked about the reports saying that discussions are going on about whether or not his sister, Princess Märtha Louise, will keep her royal title. "This is a topic...
Amal Clooney Delivers Another Vintage Masterclass on the Red Carpet
Amal Clooney has delivered a series of stand-out vintage moments over the years, and last night was no different. Joining husband George at the LA premiere of Ticket To Paradise, the human rights barrister opted for a red printed Alexander McQueen dress from spring 2003—adding another piece of fashion history to her vast collection.
digitalspy.com
Pierce Brosnan shares heartfelt tribute to James Bond co-star Robbie Coltrane
Pierce Brosnan has posted a touching tribute to his friend and James Bond co-star Robbie Coltrane, who died last week at the age of 72. Coltrane, who was best known for his recurring role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, starred as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in two James Bond movies alongside Brosnan.
‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Cast Member Moriah Jadea Rumored to Be Dating Johnny ‘Bananas’
'The Challenge' Season 38 rookie player Moriah Jadea could possibly be dating Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio. Here's the evidence.
digitalspy.com
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
digitalspy.com
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu lines up next lead role in new Prime Video series
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has lined up his next major role in new Prime Video series Seven Wonders. The star is set to team up with former Fast & Furious director Justin Lin on the show, which is adapted from the Ben Mezrich novel of the same name, Deadline reports.
digitalspy.com
Encanto director reveals tragic Bruno detail you missed
Disney's Encanto director Jared Bush has been responding to fan questions on Twitter recently, and in doing so he revealed a sad detail about Bruno that you may have missed when watching the film. During the film, Mirabel goes to Bruno's room and sees artwork depicting how his visions come...
Olivia Wilde Made a ‘Special’ Dressing for Harry Styles. Here Are the Perfect Salads for It.
The world’s most complicated—and seemingly endless— celebrity scandal has come down to salad dressing. And now, we must ask: what salad would make its perfect partner in lust?If you have thus far missed it (how we envy you), the protracted three-way Drama Triangle occupied by Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles, Wilde’s pop superstar boyfriend, grew even more fraught when the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Sudeikis and Wilde’s ex nanny: Sudeikis, the nanny said, was driven mad with jealousy and grief when he realized that Wilde had prepared “special salad dressing”...
digitalspy.com
"I've had a wonderful day" on quiz shows
On quiz shows like The Chase, the host will ask if the contestant had enjoyed their time on the show. The contestant will then say "Yes Brad, I've had a wonderful day". Apart from being on the show, which presumably takes longer than the hour running time, what else goes on ?
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
digitalspy.com
Most surprising cameos
With the discussion about Angela Lansbury's final appearance in "Green Onions" I was thinking about other films where someone you would never expect has had a role. Here are a few to start off:. Judi Dench - "The Chronicles of Riddick" Hugh Dennis - "No Time to Die" Alexei Sayle...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
Comments / 0