Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park
A tourist at a Colorado national park got more than he bargained for while trying to photograph a herd of elk, with one of the bull elk becoming agitated and charging.
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Hiker in Washington whose wrist and legs were trapped under refrigerator-sized boulder for over FIVE HOURS in area only accessible by ropes is saved in dramatic rescue with helicopter
Dramatic video shows lawmen engaging in the thrilling rescue of a hiker trapped beneath a boulder deep in the mountains of Washington state, braving high-speed winds to airlift the 28-year-old to safety. Ben Delahunty became trapped Monday, officials said, after traversing dangerous terrain in the Lake Viviane area of the...
A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.
A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado was reportedly headed to South Bend
(NBC News/WNDU) - 114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado back in June was believed to be heading to South Bend, according to NBC News. The DEA says that is enough fentanyl to kill more than 25 million people. According to Colorado State Patrol, David Maldonado, 27, was taken into...
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Wyoming ranch for troubled teens closes following abuse allegations
Grizzly bear knocks over, steps on Washington state hunter in Montana
A Washington state bird hunter was knocked over and injured when he and his wife surprised a grizzly bear southeast of Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday. The 51-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter...
A woman was injured when the patrol car she was placed in was struck by a train in Colorado
A Colorado woman was placed in the back of a patrol car before it was hit by a train, leaving her with serious injuries, authorities said Monday.
WATCH: Two Bull Elk and Harem Crash Colorado Golf Course Green
In this viral video filmed in Estes Park, Colorado, a group of bull elk and harem crash a Colorado golf course during the rut. “The elk rut continues in Estes Park! (Video taken from a safe distance with zoom),” the video’s description read on YouTube. A user named Kris Hazelton posted the footage.
Will This Be The Last Year Colorado “Falls Back”?
Could 2022 really be the last year we turn back our clocks here in Colorado?. The answer to that is: possibly, yes. Back in June, Gov. Polis signed “Daylight Saving Time Year-Round,” formally recognized as HB22-1297, into law. About "Daylight Saving Time Year-Round" Bill, HB22-1297. During the period...
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
Is It Legal to Bury a Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?
Saying goodbye to a family pet is one of the hardest things to do in life. Pets can be so much fun to own but saying goodbye is always the hardest part If your pet passes away in Colorado, what are the options for the owner?. Can you bury a...
Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?
We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
