Colorado State

Hiker in Washington whose wrist and legs were trapped under refrigerator-sized boulder for over FIVE HOURS in area only accessible by ropes is saved in dramatic rescue with helicopter

Dramatic video shows lawmen engaging in the thrilling rescue of a hiker trapped beneath a boulder deep in the mountains of Washington state, braving high-speed winds to airlift the 28-year-old to safety. Ben Delahunty became trapped Monday, officials said, after traversing dangerous terrain in the Lake Viviane area of the...
A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.

A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Will This Be The Last Year Colorado “Falls Back”?

Could 2022 really be the last year we turn back our clocks here in Colorado?. The answer to that is: possibly, yes. Back in June, Gov. Polis signed “Daylight Saving Time Year-Round,” formally recognized as HB22-1297, into law. About "Daylight Saving Time Year-Round" Bill, HB22-1297. During the period...
Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?

We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
