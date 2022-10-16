Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO