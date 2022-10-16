Read full article on original website
All eyes on you! Cate Blanchett wears quirky white suit with huge orange pupil for the world premiere of her latest new movie Pinocchio at the BFI London Film Festival
She never fails to make a glamorously chic appearance on the red carpet. And this occasion was no different for Cate Blanchett who wore a quirky white suit with a huge orange pupil on it as she promotes her new film Pinnochio. The 53-year-old Australian actress, who plays Sprezzatura in...
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney Looks Just Like Art at George’s Movie Premiere
As the promotional rollout for George Clooney and Julia Roberts's new rom-com, Ticket to Paradise, continues, so, too, does Amal Clooney's covetable red-carpet style. During the movie's Los Angeles premiere last night, the human rights lawyer showed up in an artful red gown. The vintage piece, hailing from Alexander McQueen's spring 2003 collection, channeled the glamour of Old Hollywood with its breezy silhouette and abstract blue, yellow, and black pattern splashed all over the skirt.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Russell Crowe cuts a casually chic figure in a navy blazer as he attends the photocall for his new film Poker Face at Rome Film Festival
Russell Crowe was promoting his latest film on Sunday. The Australian actor cut a casually chic figure as he posed on the red carpet at a photocall for his new movie, Poker Face, at the 17th Rome Film Festival in Italy. The 58-year-old opted for a neat navy blue blazer,...
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Angela Lansbury Makes Final Movie Appearance in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Angela Lansbury is set to grace movie screens one last time. The iconic actress, who died Tuesday at 96, will make her final film appearance in Netflix's upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Lansbury appears in a brief cameo that nods to her Murder, She Wrote heyday. Stephen Sondheim,...
Harper's Bazaar
When fashion meets art: the most iconic collaborations of all time
Lobster dresses, pretend boutiques and bags invaded by wide-eyed Sootsprites, wonderful things can happen when fashion and art collide. In celebration of Frieze, we are shining a spotlight on our favourite artist-designer collaborations, from Louis Vuitton’s desire-inducing capsules to a crustacean-emblazoned gown. Below, we round up some of the...
Harper's Bazaar
Did Bella Hadid Just Invent a New Belt Trend?
13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level 13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level. Bella Hadid is no stranger to unconventional styling. There was the time she wore a ribbed turtleneck with one sleeve on and one sleeve...
Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Is Already on Its Fourth Showrunner
“Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” began production on its upcoming Season 2 last month. But the show is already being forced to take a hiatus, as showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson have exited the series due to creative differences, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Carla Banks Waddles, who previously served as a co-executive producer on the show and an executive producer of “Good Girls” on NBC, has been promoted to showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer for Season 2. Banks Waddles has an overall deal with Universal...
Collider
'Twister 2': Helen Hunt Might Return for Sequel Filming Next Year
A new Twister movie is on the way, with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in meetings with potential directors. Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film, will be produced by Frank Marshall with filming forecasted to start in spring. There is also hope that a main character will reprise their role in the new film.
Harper's Bazaar
Lizzo undergoes 'bronde' hair transformation and it's perfect for autumn
Celebrity hair transformations make for the perfect inspiration for your next salon appointment. One shade that keeps popping up is 'bronde' – the perfect combination of blonde and brunette hair. Just recently, we've seen Hailey Bieber, Lili Reinhart and Margot Robbie opting for the hybrid hue and now, one more celebrity has joined the club: Lizzo.
Italian Star Matilda De Angelis on Netflix’s ‘Robbing Mussolini’
Matilda De Angelis is having a bit of a moment. The Italian actress, who roared onto the European film scene as a race car driver in Matteo Rovere’s Italian Race (2016) and has been a regular feature since, named one of the European Shooting Stars in Berlin in 2018 and winning the David di Donatello honour for best actress in Venice for her performance in Rose Island in 2020. US audiences may recognise her from her supporting role in David E. Kelley’s HBO series The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, or as Caterina da Cremona, a fictional noblewoman and...
NME
Kurt Cobain estate hit out at Royal Opera House adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days’
The estate of Kurt Cobain have strongly criticised a recent stage adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s Last Days. Van Sant’s 2005 film is a fictionalised account of a young musician’s final days, loosely based on the Nirvana frontman, and stars Michael Pitt as protagonist Blake. Like Cobain, Blake escapes a rehabilitation facility days before he takes his own life. Cobain died by suicide at his home in Seattle in April 1994.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez's classic nail polish is the perfect autumn/winter shade
Bona fide beauty icon Jennifer Lopez has just inspired our looks once more – but this time not with her cascading honey toned hair or that 'JLo glow' her complexion radiates. Instead, it's the star's nails we're coveting. Attending the recent Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 show, Lopez showcased the...
'Pinocchio' star Cate Blanchett and director Guillermo del Toro posed with a tiny figurine of the character at the London premiere
The "Pinocchio" cast carried the mini statue on Saturday while walking the red carpet at the London Film Festival.
Harper's Bazaar
How JW Anderson Made Pigeons Chic
My abuela’s nickname for me is paloma, which is the Spanish word for pigeon. It can also mean dove, but she told me adamantly that it was paloma for pigeon, absolutely not dove. My cousins’ nicknames are the Spanish words for princess, prince, and king, but I’m just a pigeon in a sea of royalty. Although, I guess one could argue pigeons are like New York royalty. Some might even say it’s their kingdom we’re living in.
Harper's Bazaar
Prada makes history with first fine jewellery collection
"Jewellery is emotional," Timothy Iwata, Prada's new jewellery director, tells me. We're speaking in Milan at the launch of Eternal Gold, the Italian fashion house's first fine jewellery collection – a line of luxurious, artisanal pieces made from recycled gold. "Our aim is to create an emotional journey – particularly through the made-to-order pieces – one that can continue throughout the lives [of our clients] and be passed on to their children."
