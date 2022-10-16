ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Is Toms River The Best Halloween Town in New Jersey?

So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. Halloween is fun and it's all about great costumes and candy. Yes for some it's also a good scare. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Gates of Hell: New Jersey Truth or Tale?

New Jersey is brimming with urban legends. From the Jersey Devil to the Sussex Sea Serpent, supernatural tales are central to the Garden State’s culture. Whether they’re real or not, generations of New Jersey residents have passed down these local stories, adding a layer of eerie uncertainty to the surrounding areas. One such legend, located in Clifton behind the old Black Prince Distillery, is the perfect place to test your courage–the Gates of Hell.
CLIFTON, NJ
10 Words That Are Guaranteed to Annoy a New Jerseyan

Don't even think about saying these words in front of us. When you live in New Jersey, you have a lot to deal with. We have unusual road structures, statewide debates on specific words, and a ton of inaccurate stereotypes to fight off. These things can get incredibly tiresome and frustrating.
Creepy New Jersey Urban Legends: Hudson County Edition

It’s October, and that means it’s time for ghost stories. And the Garden State is full of them. For me, there are no ghost stories creepier than the ones I know from my time in Hudson County. Sure, the Jersey Devil has its own hockey team and maybe there really are apparitions in the Pine Barrens. But who could resist New Jersey urban legends with actual early 20th-century murders?
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ senator demands that Passaic County prosecutor resign

TRENTON – A state senator is calling for the Passaic County prosecutor to resign, after her failure to investigate corrupt Paterson police officers who were later convicted of federal crimes. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, said the concerns about Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes also include her alleged years-long abuse...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ: Don’t feed the bears as they prepare for winter denning

As black bears actively begin foraging for food to prepare for their winter denning season, the state Department of Environmental Protection is urging residents to strictly adhere to the guidelines for properly eliminating or securing potential food sources. Property owners, hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts can reduce the likelihood...
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
