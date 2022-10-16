ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Unipest Offers Pest Control Solutions For Businesses In Santa Clarita

Unipest provides pest control to businesses in Santa Clarita, ranging from insects to vermin. Whether you own a restaurant or run a clothing company, keeping your establishment free of pests and rodents is a necessity to ensure the highest standard of quality and cleanliness. Mice, rats, and roaches can be...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Providence Holy Cross Provides Nearly $5 Million In Grants To Community Partners

In its continuing outreach to those in need of health care, food, housing, after-school activities and other services, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center presented financial grants totaling $4.8 million to 10 nonprofit partners in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities. During a gathering on Friday, Providence Holy Cross hospital...
SAN FERNANDO, CA
KTLA

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Incognito Braces Are 100% Customizable To Fit Everyone’s Unique Smile, Leaving A Lasting Effect That Lasts A Lifetime.

Embrace Your Smile dentist office in Santa Clarita will help you achieve your perfect smile with their new incognito braces for teens. Incognito braces are braces hidden behind the teeth, so they work effectively like regular braces, but they aren’t visible like regular braces. Incognito braces are 100% customizable...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New Planet Fitness To Open In Santa Clarita

A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Santa Clarita next month. Planet Fitness is set to open its doors on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita next month by the Food 4 Less. “We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf

Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
LONG BEACH, CA

