Santa Clarita Radio
‘Remembering Our Angel’ Monument Installed At Eternal Valley To Remember Gracie Muehlberger
A monument was installed at Eternal Valley Monday to remember Gracie Muehlberger who lost her life in the Saugus shooting. Back when Gracie was a young girl, her parents caught a photo of her jumping in front of angel wings, which became the symbol of how the Muehlberger will always remember their daughter.
Santa Clarita Radio
Child & Family Center To Present ‘Rainbow Fentanyl: More Trick Than Treat’
Child & Family Center plans to present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” to educate parents on the dangers of fentanyl disguised to look like candy. Drug traffickers are manufacturing rainbow fentanyl to look like candy and targeting children, according to Child & Family Center. Fentanyl...
Santa Clarita Radio
Unipest Offers Pest Control Solutions For Businesses In Santa Clarita
Unipest provides pest control to businesses in Santa Clarita, ranging from insects to vermin. Whether you own a restaurant or run a clothing company, keeping your establishment free of pests and rodents is a necessity to ensure the highest standard of quality and cleanliness. Mice, rats, and roaches can be...
Santa Clarita Radio
A Royal Suite In Santa Clarita Has Thousands Of Looks To Complete Your Home Makeover
With kid and pet-friendly fabrics ranging from modern to traditional, A Royal Suite has the perfect furniture piece to complete any room. Taking on a home or room makeover can be a daunting task that requires diligence and research to ensure your vision is seen through. Finding the perfect furniture,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Providence Holy Cross Provides Nearly $5 Million In Grants To Community Partners
In its continuing outreach to those in need of health care, food, housing, after-school activities and other services, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center presented financial grants totaling $4.8 million to 10 nonprofit partners in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities. During a gathering on Friday, Providence Holy Cross hospital...
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
Protesters camp out near LA Councilman Kevin de León's home to call for his resignation
A group of protesters who believe Los Angeles Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo should resign are now camping out at de León's home to make their voices loud and clear.
Santa Clarita Radio
Incognito Braces Are 100% Customizable To Fit Everyone’s Unique Smile, Leaving A Lasting Effect That Lasts A Lifetime.
Embrace Your Smile dentist office in Santa Clarita will help you achieve your perfect smile with their new incognito braces for teens. Incognito braces are braces hidden behind the teeth, so they work effectively like regular braces, but they aren’t visible like regular braces. Incognito braces are 100% customizable...
Santa Clarita Radio
New Planet Fitness To Open In Santa Clarita
A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Santa Clarita next month. Planet Fitness is set to open its doors on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita next month by the Food 4 Less. “We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted...
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Scary Experience': Yorba Linda Homeowner Watches Burglary Unfold in Real-Time
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary unfolded Thursday night inside her home. Tamara Schlachter was out with her daughter eating dinner when the crime happened. She recalled watching as the burglars ransacked her house in Yorba Linda. "Just a...
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
Eater
Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf
Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
