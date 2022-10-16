ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Anaheim City Council approves construction for OC V!BE

The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the construction of OCVibe, a $4 billion mixed-use entertainment center near Honda Center and ARTIC transit center. OCVibe, also referred to as ocV!be, will be a 95-acre project consisting of new office spaces, restaurants, shops, housing and hotels, a concert hall, an amphitheater, a park and additional open spaces. The project will also include land use zoning for advertisement sign construction.
Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell

Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
Observing Fullerton Podcast S2 E3: Aimee Aul; Museum Educator, Artist, Musician

Aimee Aul is a longtime Fullerton resident, museum educator, artist, and musician. She talks to Urooj about her early involvement in the Fullerton Observer, the Fullerton Haunted Walking Tours, and the lawn garden concerts during the pandemic. Follow Aimee on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aimeeaul/?hl=en. Would you like to volunteer for the podcast?
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)

Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
It’s Boo Time again at the Santa Ana Zoo!

SANTA ANA, Calif., – Get your reservations, grab your costumes, and join us for our annual “merry not scary” Boo at the Zoo, OC’s Premier Halloween Event for Kids. The Friends of Santa Ana Zoo present the 31st Annual Boo at the Zoo located at the Santa Ana Zoo. The events take place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22, Sunday Oct. 23, Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30.
Top 5 Coffee Shops in Orange County

Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. Millions of people have a “cup of joe” as part of their daily routine. This bittersweet treat is a tasty way to bring energy levels up and a great way to start the day. Naomi Peralta (11) notes how “coffee is the first thing [she] makes when [she] gets out of bed in the morning.” It’s likely that a coffee shop can be found in every city, as it is one of the most popular drinks in America. There are countless adequate coffee shops in Orange County, but only a few are truly extraordinary. This article will cover some of the best coffee shops in Orange County.
16 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!

So many Halloween events are kicking off this week, and here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne, we've done all the hunting for you. The hard part will be deciding which events you and your family will attend, so make sure to plan ahead. All our listed events always link back to sites and sources so you can verify and get the most up-to-date information before you go.
Oh K! Iconic Knott's Berry Farm Neon to Glow on in Glendale

While neon can exert a powerful shine, and detecting a distant motel or diner sign from a dark highway is a time-honored road-tripping tradition, it just isn't possible to spot neon's distinctive illumination from 30 miles away. But a certain celebrated neon artwork will now glow on some 30 or...
Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse

Behind her smile and greeting, Modica’s Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. “We are definitely in a crisis,” she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown.
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California

Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
Orange County teen makes history as first girl to score two touchdowns in a high school football game

A Laguna Beach teenager has made history by becoming the first female in California to score two touchdowns in a high school football game. Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School, scored two touchdowns on Friday in the second quarter against Godinez Fundamental High School. Besides Rasmussen, seven girls […]
