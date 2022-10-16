ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LamontSanford
2d ago

Shocking that they had an Oakland gang connection

KRON4 News

Bystander killed in Oakland police chase identified

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man killed after a suspect evading police in Oakland crashed into his truck on Monday morning has now been identified. Agustin Coyotl, 44, of Oakland, died after a man leading police on a chase crashed directly into his truck. Coytl’s family says he was on his way to work when […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies in fatal San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning that killed a male Oakland resident, police said.San Francisco police confirmed that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to a shot spotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While at the location, officers found an adult male laying in the street on the unit block of Turk Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers rendered aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.According to a Twitter post by SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was shooting at victims in a vehicle as they were driving away from a store near the intersection of Turk and Taylor. Vaswani said the victim was a 40-year-old male resident of Oakland. The SFPD homicide detail has taken over the investigation. No additional details regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting have been provided by police.      Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Mourns Innocent Driver Killed in Oakland Police Chase

A family in Oakland is devastated after one of its members was killed Monday morning in a car crash caused by a man fleeing from authorities. For Arely Guarneros, recalling the good times with her uncle, Agustin Coyotl, now brings a great deal of sadness,. “He would always be there...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Thieves Break Into San Francisco Antique Store

A jewelry and antique store in San Francisco was burglarized and the crime was caught on surveillance video. The incident occurred in the Richmond District, on 12th Avenue and Clement Street Tuesday. The owner said the surveillance cameras caught eight intruders break in and try to get into the store's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, stealing puppy

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center. Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County Deputy to Be Arraigned for Dublin Double Slaying

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused of murder charges in the fatal shootings of a married couple inside a home in Dublin will be arraigned Wednesday. Devin Williams Jr., 24, who has been with the sheriff's office for a year, allegedly broke into the home of Maria and Benison Tran, shot and killed them, according to police.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

17-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Homicide in Walnut Creek

A 17 year old Concord resident is in custody today at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall facing charges of attempted homicide. On Sunday, October 16, Walnut Creek Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Contra Costa Central County SWAT Team, served an arrest warrant at the juvenile suspect’s residence in Concord.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

