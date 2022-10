Alabama has 86 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

( STACKER ) – Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12 .

Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Alabama with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12 . School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. Shelby County School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.45 Mbps

– Total students: 20,773

– Cost per Mbps: $2.3

– Total monthly cost: $13,785.71

#9. Cleburne County School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.43 Mbps

– Total students: 2,463

– Cost per Mbps: $0.92

– Total monthly cost: $922.18

#8. Pell City School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.42 Mbps

– Total students: 4,054

– Cost per Mbps: $5.08

– Total monthly cost: $7,624.77

#7. Autauga County Board Of Education

– Bandwidth per student: 0.42 Mbps

– Total students: 9,254

– Cost per Mbps: $2.72

– Total monthly cost: $8,170.30

#6. Selma City Schools

– Bandwidth per student: 0.36 Mbps

– Total students: 3,358

– Cost per Mbps: $3.6

– Total monthly cost: $3,961.46

#5. Limestone County School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.31 Mbps

– Total students: 8,150

– Cost per Mbps: $3.02

– Total monthly cost: $6,031.05

#4. Montgomery County School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.3 Mbps

– Total students: 27,022

– Cost per Mbps: $0.24

– Total monthly cost: $1,200.00

#3. Florence City School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.26 Mbps

– Total students: 4,466

– Cost per Mbps: $2.2

– Total monthly cost: $2,200.00

#2. Tuscaloosa City School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.19 Mbps

– Total students: 10,303

– Cost per Mbps: $1.68

– Total monthly cost: $2,524.10

#1. Elmore County School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.17 Mbps

– Total students: 12,122

– Cost per Mbps: $2.82

– Total monthly cost: $4,228.77

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.