ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama has 86 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

By Stacker
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqGth_0ibX3kXr00

( STACKER ) – Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12 .

House Minority Leader discusses bi-partisan efforts to improve the state

Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Alabama with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12 . School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. Shelby County School District
– Bandwidth per student: 0.45 Mbps
– Total students: 20,773
– Cost per Mbps: $2.3
– Total monthly cost: $13,785.71

#9. Cleburne County School District
– Bandwidth per student: 0.43 Mbps
– Total students: 2,463
– Cost per Mbps: $0.92
– Total monthly cost: $922.18

#8. Pell City School District
– Bandwidth per student: 0.42 Mbps
– Total students: 4,054
– Cost per Mbps: $5.08
– Total monthly cost: $7,624.77

#7. Autauga County Board Of Education
– Bandwidth per student: 0.42 Mbps
– Total students: 9,254
– Cost per Mbps: $2.72
– Total monthly cost: $8,170.30

#6. Selma City Schools
– Bandwidth per student: 0.36 Mbps
– Total students: 3,358
– Cost per Mbps: $3.6
– Total monthly cost: $3,961.46

#5. Limestone County School District
– Bandwidth per student: 0.31 Mbps
– Total students: 8,150
– Cost per Mbps: $3.02
– Total monthly cost: $6,031.05

#4. Montgomery County School District
– Bandwidth per student: 0.3 Mbps
– Total students: 27,022
– Cost per Mbps: $0.24
– Total monthly cost: $1,200.00

#3. Florence City School District
– Bandwidth per student: 0.26 Mbps
– Total students: 4,466
– Cost per Mbps: $2.2
– Total monthly cost: $2,200.00

#2. Tuscaloosa City School District
– Bandwidth per student: 0.19 Mbps
– Total students: 10,303
– Cost per Mbps: $1.68
– Total monthly cost: $2,524.10

#1. Elmore County School District
– Bandwidth per student: 0.17 Mbps
– Total students: 12,122
– Cost per Mbps: $2.82
– Total monthly cost: $4,228.77

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

How much student loan debt does the average Alabama borrower owe?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Joe Biden in August announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. More than 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for student loan forgiveness, and 20 million are likely to have their entire balance erased. This plan could impact a lot of borrowers in Alabama. Now that borrowers can […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Rising diesel prices continue to impact Alabama truck drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The price of diesel fuel continues to climb locally and nationally. Currently, diesel is $5.01 in Alabama and $5.32 nationally. The high prices are making things difficult for local truck drivers. Alabama Trucking Association Senior Advisor Ford Boswell said contract and independent drivers are paying out of pocket for diesel fuel, […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications

Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues after inspection turns up flaws in Alabama, Florida stores￼

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Amendment on November ballot could impact election laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a month away and this year there will be more than just candidates on the ballot. There are 10 constitutional amendments that voters can choose to pass. Amendment four is an election law that was passed by lawmakers in 2021. The...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

A look at Alabama’s gubernatorial race three weeks from election day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers are both hoping to lead the state for the next four years. Tuesday morning Ivey touted a new beverage manufacturing company coming to Montgomery as an example of what she’s accomplished in office: job creation and low unemployment. “In the last five […]
ALABAMA STATE
radio7media.com

Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Where refugees in Alabama are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Alabama using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
altoday.com

Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters

On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Larry Lease

Texas Easing Job Requirements for Much Needed Teachers

Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. Schools across the country are grappling with teacher shortages. Many schools in Texas are turning to candidates without formal training or teaching certificates. Those in Alabama continue to hire educators from low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. NBC 5 reports that Texas allowed one in five new teachers to skip proper certification last year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS 42

Full list of colleges, universities waiving application fees during Alabama College Application Week

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama high school students will have the opportunity to apply to several Alabama and other state colleges and universities free of charge in conjunction with the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama College Application Campaign this week. “During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrationswith students submitting […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy