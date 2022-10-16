ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football program fined $100K when fans storm field after Alabama upset

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCCaJ_0ibX3Sbf00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was plenty to celebrate for exuberant Tennessee football fans, who tore the goalposts down after Saturday night’s upset victory against Alabama.

Now, it’s time to pay up.

The Southeastern Conference announced that it fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 when fans stormed the field after the Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide 52-49 in Knoxville, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported. It was the first time since 2006 that the Vols had won the annual “Third Saturday in October” game against Alabama, but it came at a price.

The fine was considered a second offense under the conference’s access to competition area policy, the newspaper reported. The university’s first offense, which resulted in a $50,000 fine, occurred in 2006 when fans stormed the court at Thompson-Boling Arena after the Vols defeated the University of Florida in a basketball game, according to The Athletic.

Tennessee also sent out a tweet to help raise money for new goalposts after fans tore them down and carried them through campus and downtown Knoxville. The boisterous fans also dumped the goalposts in the Tennessee River, but then retrieved them, the magazine reported.

Fans were solicited for several donation options, ESPN reported. A $16 donation represents the number of years since the Vols beat the Tide. A $52.49 donation honors the final score, and a $1,019.15 contribution plays off the attendance at Neyland Stadium (101,915).

University President Randy Boyd, celebrating with a cigar in his hand as fans rushed onto the field after the game, was asked about a possible fine.

“It doesn’t matter,” Boyd said. “We’ll do this every year.”

He might want to rethink that.

If Tennessee commits another violation, the school could be fined up to $250,000, the News-Sentinel reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant

There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
allfortennessee.com

Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now

Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 7

Kirk Herbstreit recently named his top performing coaches from Week 7 and Tennessee’s tandem made the cut after the upset victory against Alabama. Herbstreit shouted out head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh for their roles in Tennessee’s first victory vs. Alabama in 15 years. Herbstreit also praised Oklahoma offense coordinator Jeff Lebby after the Sooners’ 52-42 victory against Kansas in which they tallied an eye-popping 701 total yards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
tigerdroppings.com

Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
MONTGOMERY, AL
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
96K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy