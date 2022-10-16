Read full article on original website
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Tea Time - Luray, VirginiaTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This Abandoned Virginia Hospital is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenVirginia State
californiaexaminer.net
Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting
Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Police arrest Harrisonburg man in mass shooting that injured eight overnight
Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Fleming is currently facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use...
Virginia drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court after death linked to fentanyl
A Ruckersville man who authorities say sold heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl while in jail pled guilty in federal court to drug charges related to an overdose death linked to fentanyl.
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
Information Needed in Ongoing Arson Investigations in Hampshire County; 8 places burned
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) is requesting information in a string of arsons in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the eight fires occurred in a separate vacant structure, and there have been no reported injuries. As the...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
