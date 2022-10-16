ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting

Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
CBS News

CBS News

563K+
Followers
69K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy