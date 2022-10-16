How many vacancies/foreclosures did Ronda Mussolini cause among the elderly from his mishandling of Covid, Ian, & home/ flood insurance lapses leading to unmanageable loses? Vote Blue only dead fish just go along with the flow.
He is like a little Hitler with his keep FL free talk. FL is probably the least free state in nation with that little Dictator . He bans books, bans words, bans women's rights, threatens schools if they don't teach his way and has banned peaceful protest , what the hell is free in FL ? Someone needs to inform that fascist that all states in America are free , he started with his freedom speech's when COVID started , FL was free to catch a virus, spread a virus and die by virus , in other words free to not mask or vaccinate . He also promotes guns and wants laws and rules even more lax on guns , he is for not even having to register a gun when purchased , only making it difficult to find owner of gun used in a crime . He is evil ,
Yes please vote for DeSantis in and for keeping Florida a free and a CONSITUTIONAl RUN STATE. Not some liberal dummycrat run state. GO DESANTIS..
