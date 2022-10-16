ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Beyond Done
2d ago

How many vacancies/foreclosures did Ronda Mussolini cause among the elderly from his mishandling of Covid, Ian, & home/ flood insurance lapses leading to unmanageable loses? Vote Blue only dead fish just go along with the flow.

Linda McWilliams
2d ago

He is like a little Hitler with his keep FL free talk. FL is probably the least free state in nation with that little Dictator . He bans books, bans words, bans women's rights, threatens schools if they don't teach his way and has banned peaceful protest , what the hell is free in FL ? Someone needs to inform that fascist that all states in America are free , he started with his freedom speech's when COVID started , FL was free to catch a virus, spread a virus and die by virus , in other words free to not mask or vaccinate . He also promotes guns and wants laws and rules even more lax on guns , he is for not even having to register a gun when purchased , only making it difficult to find owner of gun used in a crime . He is evil ,

Luis Diaz
2d ago

Yes please vote for DeSantis in and for keeping Florida a free and a CONSITUTIONAl RUN STATE. Not some liberal dummycrat run state. GO DESANTIS..

jitneybooks.com

Crist! Florida Has Two Republicans Running for Governor Again?

Like many of us I stopped paying attention to politics sometime around when Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter. The good guys, or rather the not as bad guys, won. Our country was fixed. Racism and COVID could now be cured and we could all sing Kumbaya every hour on the hour.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach State College students react to Florida's U.S. Senate debate

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials hosted a watch party for Florida’s U.S. Senate debate on campus Tuesday. Afterward, some students told WPBF 25 News that watching the discussion between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio has influenced them in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages

A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Tampa Bay paper publishes video of people being arrested for voter fraud after DeSantis crackdown

Newly released police footage from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday showed confusion amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) efforts to crack down on voter fraud in August. The body camera footage showed police arresting Florida residents for voter fraud in August. Police seemed themselves seemed somewhat confused as they told several stunned Hillsborough County residents that they had warrants for their arrest for voter fraud.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Floridians decide fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission in November’s election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -What will appear as Amendment Two on the 2022 ballot would repeal the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel that meets every 20 years and has the power to propose ballot measures. The 37-member commission drew the ire of lawmakers in 2018 after it placed a series of issues on the ballot that touched on issues ranging from new ethics standards for public officials to a ban on greyhound racing.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Late-Night Document Dump Reveals DeSantis Aides’ Involvement in Martha’s Vineyard Flight

Several of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top aides were directly involved in flying asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts last month, newly released public records show. The documents, posted online at 9:23 p.m. on Friday in relation to a public records request, provide further insight into an operation that is now at the center of a criminal investigation, federal probe, and a lawsuit. In the weeks leading up to the flight, which dumped nearly 50 unsuspecting migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, texted and called Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar. The texts suggest that Keefe was on the ground in Texas, helping to coordinate the flight. “Very good,” Uthmeier responded. “You have my full support. Call anytime.” Keefe later updated him: “Wheels up.” The late-night records dump also included photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio with their faces concealed, and redacted waivers they signed with the Department of Homeland Security. Keefe once worked as an outside lawyer for Vertol Systems, the GOP-friendly jet charter company that was paid $1.6 million by the state of Florida to fly migrants from Texas to liberal-leaning destinations. Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail

There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
FLORIDA STATE

