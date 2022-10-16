Blackwood animal shelter launches pet costume contest fundraiser

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Halloween is upon us — and pets are getting in on the action.

An animal shelter in Camden County is hosting a pet costume contest to raise money. The over-capacity facility's staff hopes this brings in some needed funds and hopefully some adoptions too.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, many people went to shelters to take home new companions. However, with many returning to working in-person, the pet surrender rate is at an all-time high for the Homeward Bound shelter in Blackwood.

Lindsey Corosanite with the shelter says their costume contest is a fun way to raise money for much needed resources. You can sign up on their website or Facebook page .

"You'll submit your pet and it’ll go through a whole viewing process and people will actually donate dollars for the votes," she explained. "As the votes go up, there’s different tiers of what you will win. I know the first place is a photo shoot with a photographer."

Corosanite said they're also reducing adoption fees as an incentive for people considering adoption, and to reduce their overcrowded shelter.

"Between having our annual kitten season, our intake up higher with dogs for strays, and then to throw on top of that your owner surrenders, it's kind of like the trifecta for us," she said.

The Homeward Bound staff needs all the help they can get, said Corosanite. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact them .